Know Your City: Irresistible treats and emotional ties define Chandravilas, Ahmedabad’s oldest dine-in restaurant

Among the several stories of its journey pasted on its walls is a laminated insurance policy worth Rs 200 that covered the late Chimanlal Hemraj Joshi, taken from a Lahore firm in pre-Partition India. Also on the wall is a huge collage of black-and-white photographs of nine eminent personalities including Mahatma Gandhi, Raj Kapoor, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Narendra Modi and others who dined at Joshi’s enterprise Chandravilas, Ahmedabad’s oldest dine-in restaurant. The aged newspaper clippings on the walls fill in the rest of its story over the last 123 years when everything around it and a few things inside changed, except the taste of the food here that loyal customers swear by to this day.

The nearly 2,000 sq ft space on a bylane of Gandhi Road that is busy probably because it is narrow, bears signs of age but keeps its rustic appeal intact. The street with a gradient had shops that sold bicycles, watches and spectacles in the bygone days that have now been replaced by those selling mostly Chinese electronic goods and fancy lights, doing more wholesale business than retail.

The original four-storeyed Chandravilas, which has been reduced to a single storey, stands under a roof with weather-beaten wooden beams, a large open kitchen on one side and a tea-making area on the other; a row of Bohemian mosaic tiles added to the lower half of the walls to protect them from seepage.

From a small tea cart to 18k cups a day

Started as a small tea cart in 1900 by Chimanlal Hemraj Joshi when he was 20 years old, the stall became so popular that it went on to sell around 18,000 cups of tea in a single day, says Joshi’s grandson Malav Joshi, 62, who has been running Chandravilas since 2002.

“With so much demand, my grandfather was the first to get a boiler, known as bamba in Gujarati, for hot water to facilitate making tea. People would come to see the boiler and it got so popular that people till date say, “Chalo bamba ni cha piva jaiye (Let’s go and have bamba’s tea),” says Malav, the third-generation owner at Chandravilas.

Chandravilas became so popular that it went on to sell around 18,000 cups of tea in a single day, says Malav Joshi, 62, who has been running Chandravilas since 2002. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Chandravilas became so popular that it went on to sell around 18,000 cups of tea in a single day, says Malav Joshi, 62, who has been running Chandravilas since 2002. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

People often share an emotional attachment with the place, from children who would visit with their grandfathers to have a glass of kesar pista milk and kesar pista ice cream, to traders from across Gujarat who come to have fafda-jalebi, workers on Gandhi Road whose daily routine begins with a cup of tea and residents of the Khadia area who are here for the sumptuous Gujarati daal and thali that was a later addition.

Fafda-jalebi combo, an instant hit

Advertisement

“Over the last two decades, I have been coming here for a plate of fafda-jalebi every time I am in the area for business,” says Harshitbhai Shah, 48, a cutlery trader in Godhra who visits the area every fortnight to buy materials for his store.

Fafda is the most laborious to cook and requires a special technique, says 70-year-old Ganesh Singh Rajput, the oldest employee at Chandravilas who joined the establishment at the age of 20. Originally from Rajasthan, Rajput shares that people who have been revisiting the place for decades now vouch for its taste.

“The taste remains the same as it was the first time I ate it here. I am a Jain and I eat out very rarely, but this is one place I do not miss when I am here. I always have their fafda-jalebi,” vouches Harshitbhai.

Advertisement

Fafda is the most laborious to cook and requires a special technique, says 70-year-old Ganesh Singh Rajput, the oldest employee at Chandravilas. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Fafda is the most laborious to cook and requires a special technique, says 70-year-old Ganesh Singh Rajput, the oldest employee at Chandravilas. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The additions at the tea stall were gradual and organic. It started serving fafda around 1915 with hot kadhi and grated raw papaya as additions. Malav reveals that jalebi was added later on and the combination of fafda-jalebi was an instant hit among people.

“The famous combination of fafda-jalebi started from here and on Dussehra people would queue up outside till late into the night,” he adds, recalling personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Mahatma Gandhi, Indulal Yagnik and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who he said would visit the spot for their famous ratalu-puri.

Arresting aroma that wafts down the street

The thali was started in 1925 and cost one rupee back then. “Residents would reach for the dal and say that its aroma cannot be missed from Panch Kuva to Teen Darwaza, a stretch of around one kilometre. They would ask about our secret recipe claiming that the smell of the dish would not leave their hands for two to three days after the meal. My grandfather would laugh and suggest that they change their soaps. Such was the business at the time that with everything sold in coins, instead of counting them, my grandfather would weigh them to account for the day’s sales. Till 1983, we had a staff of 450, which is now reduced to just seven,” adds Malav. Today, his elder brother Malay runs the dining hall in the adjoining shop that serves the thali. Two years ago, the thali was resumed after a break of almost two decades.

As the day’s customers begin to pour in early in the morning, a family of six excitedly takes their seats on the plastic chairs. “We had only two hours to spare and with the place strongly recommended for fafda-jalebi by one of our friends, we made it a point to tick the box,” says Paresh Parikh, a chartered accountant from Mumbai.

Considering the traffic and parking issues, the place has been getting out of bounds for many settled in the western parts of the city. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Considering the traffic and parking issues, the place has been getting out of bounds for many settled in the western parts of the city. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The family was in Ahmedabad for two days to attend a wedding. “We were also told not to take a taxi, but an autorickshaw (as a car would not pass through the lane),” says Shraddha Shah from the group, adding that the visit proved to be worth all that trouble. “What we get in Mumbai is no match to the essence, freshness and taste of the fafda-jalebi we get here. Also, the raw papaya salad is something new that we don’t get anywhere,” she adds.

Advertisement

Considering the traffic and parking issues, the place has been getting out of bounds for many settled in the western parts of the city, and the Joshi family members too say that despite having four cars at home, they themselves commute in autorickshaws.

“I can open in west Ahmedabad and that might do ten times better business than this but then what will happen to this heritage – tangible and intangible? With so many emotions attached to this place I cannot leave all those who share their stories with me and request the place to continue as it is,” Malav underlines.