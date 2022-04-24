‘Know Your Army’ held in Ahmedabad

To acquaint people with life in the armed forces, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) and the Indian Army organised a ‘Know Your Army’ programme at the event center of Sabarmati Riverfront Saturday.

Army jawans performed, including singing, dancing and various drills. A group of Gorkha Regiment presented a special Khukri Dance on the occasion.

A play was also presented before the audience exhibiting operations of armed forces to nab terrorists and the kind of difficulties they face at borders. An exhibition of modern weapons was held at the venue. An information booth was also set up at the venue to guide youths aspiring to join the Army.