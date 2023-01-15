Kite-related emergency cases see a spurt this year

At least three persons were killed in kite-flying related incidents- two in Rajkot and one in Vadodara, even as the 108 emergency services reported 4261 emergency calls on Saturday which was 432 cases higher than last year.

Among the kite-related emergency cases, 38 were caused by kite threads. The highest of 17 were reported from Ahmedabad followed by five from Anand.

As per data from the SSG hospital in Vadodara, five persons suffered injuries by falling from heights while 16 suffered kitestring injuries.

According to the data recorded and maintained by the 108 state emergency services, another 2,769 emergency calls were received Sunday till 6 pm against 2,704 reported last year, an increase of 65 cases.

Also, 1,194 calls were attended by the animal helpline Karuna Animal Ambulance services by Sunday 6 pm. These included 407 bird-related emergency calls and 787 for animals.

Further, among the 193 cases of falling, 12 were from a height during kite flying—the highest at four were reported from Ahmedabad again.

Another 461 road accidents and 113 cases of physical assault were also reported from the state.

On January 14, kite-related emergency cases included 92 caused by thread. Ahmedabad reported 42 cases, while Vadodara 11, Surat 7 and Kheda 5.

The bird and animal emergency calls attended by the Karuna Animal Ambulance service on January 14 included a total of 1,604 cases—663 bird and 940 animal-related calls. Among the highest bird-related cases, 177 were reported from Ahmedabad. The highest of animal-related cases—at 101—were reported from Surat.