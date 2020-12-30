Gujarat: Kite festival cancelled, SOP to be issued for Uttarayan

The Gujarat government on Wednesday cancelled the annual kite festival in the state owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. A decision in this regard was taken by the state Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in its weekly meeting. With this, separate standard operating procedure (SOP) for celebration of Uttarayan festival, on January 14, will be issued by the home department.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Tourism Minister Jawahar Chavda said, “Today, it has been decided to cancel all state functions to celebrate kite festival. This year, no state function will be held to celebrate the kite festival anywhere in Gujarat. The decision has been taken in the state cabinet.”

Chavda added that the SOP for the celebration of Uttarayan will be issued by the Home department.

Every year, Gujarat government has been organizing kite festival around January 14 with the main function at Ahmedabad. Kite flyers from across the world come to Gujarat with unusual kites and exhibit their skills.

As per an official website of Gujarat Tourism for International Kite Festival, “Since 1989, the city of Ahmedabad has hosted the International Kite Festival as part of the official celebration of Uttarayan, bringing master kite makers and flyers from all over the world to demonstrate their unique creations and wow the crowds with highly unusual kites.”

Since 1989, probably for the first time the kite festival has been cancelled.