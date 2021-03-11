Kiritbhai Parmar is Ahmedabad Mayor, Gitaben new deputy

THREE-TIME councillor Kiritbhai Parmar, who was elected from Thakkarbapanagar ward, was chosen the new Mayor of Ahmedabad.

While Gitaben Patel, councillor from Naranpura ward, has been declared as the Deputy Mayor, Thaltej ward councillor Hitesh Barot as standing committee chairman, Baskar Bhatt from Saraspur ward as the leader of ruling party and Arunsinh Rajput from Chandkheda ward as party’s whip in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

As per the newly announced rules, the city mayor has to be from a Scheduled Caste (SC).

Despite his three term as a councillor, 54 year old Parmar who holds a B Ed degree continues to stay in a chawl in ‘Hirabhagat ni chali’ in Bapunagar area. He is said to be the first mayor from city’s East zone.

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker since his younger days, Parmar expressed his gratitude to the party after his name was announced. “I am grateful to the BJP leadership that has selected a man from an ordinary family living in chawl, studied from a municipal school, and gving me such a huge position,” Parmar told media persons.

Parmar said that he has dedicated his entire life to the Sangh, people and the society and thus not married and considers the people of his chawl as his family.

Speaking about his priorities as a Mayor, he said, “I will ensure party’s image is always held in high esteem.I will also ensure schemes for poor and common man from the central and state governments, and the municipal corporation reach the beneficiaries.” The standing committee chairman Hitesh Barot was the vice chairman of APMC

