Kin of man ‘killed’ in Atlanta demand arrest of accused

The family of a 52-year-old motel manager from Navsari who was allegedly killed in Atlanta, USA, on January 3 following a brawl, demands arrest of the accused.

Thakor Desai, father-in-law of Mehul Vashi who was allegedly murdered, residing in Gandvi taluka in Navsari, expressed deep pain and requested that the culprit be brought to book.

Talking to The Indian Express Desai said, “We came to know on Sunday (January 3) about the murder of my son-in-law Mehul, from my son Samir Desai, who resides in Atlanta, USA. We were shocked and pained…”

According to what Samir told his father, Mehul was on night duty in the motel where he worked as general manager when a man came demanding a room. Mehul told him that rooms were not vacant and renovation was in progress in some other rooms.

“They got into an argument and the man beat Mehul to death. By the time other staff learnt about the incident, the accused escaped. They intimated my daughter Hetal about the incident,” said Desai.

The family said Mehul Vashi settled in Augusta, Georgia, around eight years ago, with his wife Hetal Vashi and daughters — Birva and Arohi. A native of Gandevi taluka in Navsari, Mehul worked in a motel at Atlanta and visited his family during weekends.

Hetal Vashi works in a factory in Augusta, while her two daughters are pursuing their education.

Mehul’s father Ravindra Vashi (80) is a retired school teacher of Billimora, who is bed-ridden.

Mehul’s elder brother Gaurang vashi said, “He went to the US for a better life. Hetal’s brother is helping her through this… A police complaint has been registered and the accused is at large. The funeral will be held there. Two years ago, Mehul came down to attend a family function and stayed here for a month.”