Kin of former SC advocate booked for ‘abetting his suicide, cheating’

The Fatehgunj police has booked the kin of a former Supreme Court advocate for “abetting his suicide and cheating him”. Advocate Abhijat Medh committed suicide at his residence in Fatehgunj area of the city on October 3.

According to a complaint filed by his wife, Shailja Medh, Abhijat was allegedly duped by his elder brother Anand Medh, sister-in-law Nisargi Medh, nephew Parth Medh and his wife Hiteshi. She alleged that Anand and his family were reluctant to pay Rs 7.5 crore to Abhijat which was his share from the sale of their ancestral home.

She also alleged that Anand and his family filed a false compliant against him at Vastrapur police station accusing him of extorting Rs 3.5 crore from Parth on gun point. Denying these allegations, Shailja said that the money was given by Parth as an installment of the actual Rs 7.5 crore to be paid and Abhijat was called to receive the amount.

Based on the complaint, all the accused have been booked under IPC section 420 (cheating) and 306 (Abetment of suicide). No arrests have been made yet.

Investigating officer, J K Patel, said, “We are collecting evidences before we proceed with the arrest. The accused are residents of Ahmedabad. We are looking into the sale of their ancestral home and the subsequent transactions if any and also into the allegations of their family against advocate Medh. The case is at Vastrapur police station in Ahmedabad.”