Ahmedabad: Three killed, 1 hurt in blast at scrapyard

Three persons, including a woman, were killed on the spot, and a shopkeeper was injured in a blast at a scrapyard in densely-populated Danilimda area of the city on Thursday evening.

The blast was so powerful that it blew up a brick wall and the shutter of the shop, owned by one Rafiq Chhipa (35) who was among the victims. The two other deceased have been identified as Bharti (25), who was a worker at the scrapyard, and Farid Danerewale (54), Chhipa’s friend.

The blast was reported to Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) at least an hour late. M F Dastoor, Chief Fire Officer at AFES, said they were initially informed by media persons. “It was much later that our control room received an emergency call. When we reached the spot, there were no traces of fire.”

Additional Chief Fire Officer of AFES Rajesh Bhatt said the blast took place around 5 pm, but they were alerted around 6 pm.

“Without the FSL report, we can neither determine the cause of the blast nor the source of ignition, if there was any. All kinds of scraps – plastic, tyres, metal, aluminium – were there. The blast may have been caused by the pressure conditions prevailing in the scrapyard, but we cannot say anything definitively. There were workers as well in the scrapyard and we don’t have any information if they used any blast-causing substance. At this point, we can only say that there wasn’t any fire from the blast. The deaths were caused by the blast that hardly lasted over few seconds,” Bhatt said.

Though initial reports termed blowing up of a gas cylinder as the cause behind the blast, police too have ruled it out.

Bipin Ahire, DCP of Ahmedabad Zone 6, said, “The blast is not due to a gas cylinder. However, we need FSL report to determine what exactly caused the blast. The process of registering a panchnama is underway under the supervision of the FSL.”

“One person from a neighbouring shop also sustained minor injuries from the impact of the blast,” added DCP Ahire.

Azmal Khan, who lives in the neighbourhood, said Arif Rangrez, the owner of the mobile shop adjacent to the scrapyard, was injured by shards of the glass door of his shop that shattered in the blast. “He was taken to L G Hospital. A customer, who was at the shop, sustained very mild injuries. While Rafik and Bharti were working at the scrapyard, Chhipa was visiting him as he would often.”