Monday, Feb 06, 2023
107 kids get hearing aid in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad City Mayor Kirit Parmar said, "With the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a lot of difference can be seen in the fields of health and education. As a result, Ahmedabad is growing in education..."

ahmedbad civic body gives hearing aid to kidsThe hearing aid device is a patented product “HearNu”, developed by WeHear innovations Private Limited, and is claimed to be the world’s first non-surgical bone conduction hearing aid device. (Photo: HearNu)
107 kids get hearing aid in Ahmedabad
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Indian Red Cross Society Ahmedabad gave hearing aid devices to 107 children at an event in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Addressing the event, Ahmedabad City Mayor Kirit Parmar said, “With the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a lot of difference can be seen in the fields of health and education. As a result, Ahmedabad is growing in education…”

The hearing aid device is a patented product “HearNu”, developed by WeHear innovations Private Limited, and is claimed to be the world’s first non-surgical bone conduction hearing aid device.

“Under the Shruti project, we try to support those with such impairments across various villages, districts, cities and conduct screenings. More than 1,000 such screenings were conducted and about 4,000 beneficiaries have been identified in the state,” said Harshad Shah, the chairperson of Ahmedabad Indian Red Cross Society.

According to a statement, 5,320 children with hearing impairment were identified in Gujarat as per the data provided by Samagra Sikhsha Abhiyan. Of these, 1,649 were identified to have benefited from the HearNu devices.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 19:08 IST
