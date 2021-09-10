Kidnapped infant rescued, woman held in Ahmedabad

A week after a one-day-old girl was kidnapped from the post-natal checkup (PNC) ward of the GMERS Medical College and Hospital in Sola of Ahmedabad, police rescued the child and arrested a woman from Sarkhej area.

According to police, on September 2 early morning, the child, born to Saraswati Pasi (25), a resident of Ambawadi in Ahmedabad and native of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, was kidnapped. CCTV footage showed a woman walking out of the hospital premises holding an infant.

“We rescued the baby from a residence in Sarkhej and arrested an accused woman named Nagma, a native of Mehsana. Primary investigation has revealed that the accused, who is a divorcee, kidnapped the child as she wanted a baby,” said a senior police officer.

After a kidnapping case was lodged at Sola High Court police station, several teams of over 70 police personnel were formed. “We received a tip that on September 2 morning, a lady had taken lift from a motorcyclist on the Sola overbridge till Iskcon temple crossroads, from where she took an autorickshaw. Over 500 CCTV cameras was checked and we questioned around 150 auto rickshaw drivers. Using human intelligence and technical surveillance, we rescued the baby from a house,” said a senior police official in Ahmedabad.

Police said that the infant was in healthy condition. “The child has been returned to her parents,” said the official.