Khimani’s appointment to Vidyapith top role No action 3 months after UGC’s ‘nay’ to V-C choice

Three months after the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed Gujarat Vidyapith to remove Dr Rajendra Khimani as vice-chancellor, there has been no action either by the Commission or the deemed university set up by Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Vidyapith authorities stated they have no communication or direction from the UGC in line with the Commission’s meeting held on November 25, 2021 where it was decided to “remove Dr Rajendra Khimani as Vice-Chancellor” of the deemed to be university “with immediate effect’.

The UGC told this paper that it was looking into the matter.

The commission, in its 554th meeting that was presided over by then chairman Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh conducted on November 25, 2021, had resolved “to direct the Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith” to remove Dr Khimani as V-C due to “procedural lapses”. According to the minutes of the UGC meeting available on its website, “failing to comply with the directions of the commission would attract penal action in accordance with the UGC Act, 1956, and the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019, including that of withholding of grants”.

However, incumbent V-C Khimani told this paper: “Neither do we have any such communication from UGC till date nor have we received the minutes of the meeting where this decision was taken. So, there is no question of taking note or action of it”.

Separately, the Fact Finding Committee of the UGC had found that Dr Khimani was also responsible for certain lapses in the administrative and financial functioning of Gujarat Vidyapith as Registrar between April 1, 2004 and April 30, 2019. Being a deemed university, Gujarat Vidyapith — , founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920 — receives its entire grants from the Centre and the state government has no stake in it.

When asked about the report of the fact finding committee, Khimani said, “No, there has been no withholding of any grants of funds by the UGC till date… Everytime the UGC officials have visited Gujarat Vidyapith for an audit and never for an enquiry. One can easily understand the difference between an enquiry report and an audit report. The last visit of UGC officials was in December 2021.”

Elaben Bhatt, Chancellor of the Vidyapith, was unavailable for comment. Her office, through the registrar Nikhil Bhatt, Thursday sent out a note stating that it had not received any communication from the UGC. When contacted on the action taken so far, a UGC senior official stated Thursday he was looking into the matter.

Khimani was Gujarat Vidyapith’s registrar for 15 years from 2004 until 2019, following which he was given the charge of honorary director.

In December 2020, the university announced that Khimani was taking over from the outgoing V-C Anamik Shah. However, soon after, the UGC had objected to the formation of a search committee by Gujarat Vidyapith citing lack of representation from the commission. Following this, the UGC had appointed Prof Navin Sheth, Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Technological University (GTU), as one of the four members of the search committee.

Prof Sheth had dissented the decision to appoint Khimani as V-C. “I was the one in the search committee who had objected and gave my dissent in writing against Dr Rajendra Khimani. Despite that, he was selected. There were also a lot of enquiries conducted and pending by AICTE and UGC against him,” Dr Sheth told this paper. The remaining three members of the search committee included social worker and an educationist late Arvindbhai Desai, Ahmedabad-based social worker Renana Jhabvala and Director and Professor of Economics, Centre for Development Alternatives (CFDA), Ahmedabad and former director of Mahatma Gandhi Labour Institute, Prof Indira Hirway.

Following the objections, the search committee had invited fresh applications in April 2021.

However, on June 29, 2021, nearly six months after his appointment as its Vice Chancellor was cancelled, Khimani was reappointed to the same position, directing him to take charge immediately.