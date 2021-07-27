Kheti Bank polls: 9 BJP members among 11 elected unopposed

candidates on 11 seats have been elected unopposed and nine of them are BJP party members (Representational Image)

In the elections to 18 seats of the Gujarat State Co-operative Agriculture & Rural Development Bank Limited, popularly known as Kheti Bank, candidates on 11 seats have been elected unopposed and nine of them are BJP party members, as per a press statement issued by the party Tuesday.

Convener of the BJP’s Co-operation Cell in Gujarat Bipin Patel said that the elections to the cooperative bank are not fought on party symbols, but nine candidates elected uncontested are BJP members.

“Nine of our candidates have been elected unopposed and we are confident that six out of the remaining seven seats that will go to polls on August 7 will be won by our candidates as well,” Patel added.