Gujarat: Police team misbehaved with women workers at Cong office, says Pawan Khera

Senior Congress leaders alleged police high-handedness on Thursday claiming that a team entered their state office Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad and allegedly misbehaved with women workers.

However, police maintained that they stopped a group of Congress workers from burning an effigy inside the office premises citing safety reasons.

According to police, Congress had asked permission to protest publicly and burn an effigy in protest against rising fuel prices.

However, when denied permission, the women workers tried to burn an effigy inside the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, they added.

In a press conference later, Pawan Khera, national spokesperson for Congress, said, “Just like those in power have the duty to perform

‘Rajdharma’, it is the duty of Opposition to pinpoint towards the mistakes of the government and carry the voice of common man. The BJP has sleepless nights whenever Congress leaders protest.”

“Without any basis, police entered the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan and misbehaved with our women workers. They snatched the effigy from them. Who gave them the authority to enter the premises of a political party’s office without any documentation,” he said.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor said, “Whenever PM Modi visits Gujarat, police detain hundreds of our workers across the state. Recently, our workers were brutally assaulted by police in Jamnagar and were hospitalised. We are now consulting with our legal cell and preparing a complaint over today’s incident.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, SJ Rajaput, incharge of Ellisbridge police station denied the allegations and said, “The workers were trying to burn an effigy inside the office premises, posing a safety risk. We confiscated the effigy.”