Kheda school teacher booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ teen student

According to the police, the accused teacher allegedly continued to pursue the minor even after her family sent her to a village in Vadodara district.

The Kheda district police on Thursday launched a search for a government school teacher, accused of alleged rape and sexual harassment of a teenage student.

The teacher, in his early 30s, who is posted in a government primary school in a district, is accused of “sexually assaulting” the minor while she was enrolled in the school. In the FIR registered at a police station of a taluka in the district, the father of the victim told the police that the incident came to light when the girl confided in her aunt, with whom she is currently residing for further education.