Kheda school teacher booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ teen student

The accused teacher allegedly continued to pursue the minor even after her family sent her to a village in Vadodara district to reside with relatives: Police

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraFeb 19, 2026 05:15 PM IST
gujarat, kheda, sexual assaultAccording to the police, the accused teacher allegedly continued to pursue the minor even after her family sent her to a village in Vadodara district.
The Kheda district police on Thursday launched a search for a government school teacher, accused of alleged rape and sexual harassment of a teenage student.

The teacher, in his early 30s, who is posted in a government primary school in a district, is accused of “sexually assaulting” the minor while she was enrolled in the school. In the FIR registered at a police station of a taluka in the district, the father of the victim told the police that the incident came to light when the girl confided in her aunt, with whom she is currently residing for further education.

A police officer investigating the case, said, “The teacher was attached to the government primary school in the village where the victim resided earlier. The accused made indecent advances towards her and molested her multiple times. She has said that he also forced himself on her on one occasion.”

According to the police, the accused teacher allegedly continued to pursue the minor even after her family sent her to a village in Vadodara district to reside with her uncle and aunt in order to pursue higher secondary education. The police officer said, “The teacher bought a mobile phone for the victim and continued to pursue her. The complaint states that he forced her to send him pictures of her and was putting pressure on her to “return to him”. It is when the girl confided in her aunt that the family approached the police.”

The accused teacher has been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for rape as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.The officer added that police teams are on the lookout for the accused, who is on the run.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

