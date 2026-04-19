Nine men ‘sexually assault’ teen for 3 years in Kheda; 8 held

As per the complaint, the accused repeatedly called the victim to different locations, where they sexually exploited her. (File Photo)

Police in Kheda on Saturday arrested eight men and launched a search for the ninth accused in connection with a case of alleged gangrape and sexual assault of a teenage girl—a minor at the time of the crime—for over three years. Also, a special POCSO court later remanded the eight accused to three days in police custody.

According to the police case, one of the eight arrested men allegedly lured the minor into a relationship. During the course of the relationship, the prime accused allegedly took intimate photos of her. Thereafter, all nine accused blackmailed the girl by threatening to release her pictures on a public forum.