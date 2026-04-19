Nine men ‘sexually assault’ teen for 3 years in Kheda; 8 held

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Police in Kheda on Saturday arrested eight men and launched a search for the ninth accused in connection with a case of alleged gangrape and sexual assault of a teenage girl—a minor at the time of the crime—for over three years. Also, a special POCSO court later remanded the eight accused to three days in police custody.
According to the police case, one of the eight arrested men allegedly lured the minor into a relationship. During the course of the relationship, the prime accused allegedly took intimate photos of her. Thereafter, all nine accused blackmailed the girl by threatening to release her pictures on a public forum.
As per the complaint, the accused repeatedly called the victim to different locations, where they sexually exploited her. The complaint states that the victim, who was allegedly first raped in 2023, mustered the courage to confide in her parents recently.
Kheda Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said, “The Kheda district police received a complaint that nine accused persons, who belong to the same village as the minor, repeatedly blackmailed her with some photographs and taken her to various locations to gangrape her as well as sexually exploited her time… We have probed the aspects of the case and lodged an FIR. Eight of the nine accused have been arrested. A search is on for the ninth accused.”
Patel added that relevant sections of the POCSO Act and Sections of gangrape have been invoked in the case. The police also undertook reconstruction of the crime on Saturday, bringing the eight accused to the various locations where they allegedly sexually assaulted the minor on several occasions. The accused were brought to the spots under heavy police deployment as local residents turned out in large numbers to express anger over the crime.
The Special POCSO court on Saturday considered the remand application of the police and granted three days’ custody of the accused to the police, public prosecutor Dhaval Barot said.
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