Kheda flogging: Minority outfit sends legal notice to Gujarat officials

Mujahid Nafees, the convener of Minority Coordination Committee (MCC) Gujarat—a private group that claims to work for the constitutional rights of minorities in the state—Thursday issued a legal notice to Gujarat Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, state DGP and Kheda district police seeking action against “erring police officials responsible for the flogging” of Muslim men at Undhela village in Kheda.

The legal notice, sent through his advocate Anand Yagnik, states that despite the atrocity at the behest of the police personnel having been widely reported, “no action has been taken/initiated till date in complete violation of all rights of those flogged by those who are responsible for the maintaining law and order under the power”.

Video clips of a man flogging those arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a garba event earlier this week in Kheda triggered outrage. Later, it came to light that the person seen flogging the men was a police officer.

In reference to the video clips, Nafees’ legal notice states, “…there is a full-fledged videography clearly showing the perpetrators in action and yet most unfortunately your good offices have failed to act upon it despite more than 48 hours having passed since the same came to fore. Such open and brazen violation is not only against the protected right under Article 21 but against the whole constitutional spirit of a civilised society… it is most unfortunate that your good offices, giving the incident a communal colour, have slept over it in complete abdication of the duties that the law of the land casts upon your good selves… It is stated and submitted that the law provides for a full-fledged mechanism to ensure punishment to the guilty.”

Stating that nothing has come on record to show that those accused of pelting stones had restrained arrest, the legal notice adds that “the police personnel who are responsible for flogging and are yet to be identified” and that the act of public flogging “was nothing but to undignify (sic) the accused who belong to the minority community and thereby to strip them off, of all their fundamental and statutory rights.”