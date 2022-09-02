scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Kharikat-Fatehwadi: Govt to merge 35,000 hectares of irrigated area with Sardar Sarovar scheme

The release stated that the water from Sardar Sarovar scheme was previously provided to this irrigated area as much as possible to keep the farming activities moving along.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Tarnetar Fair in Chotila of Surendranagar on Thursday. Express

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday announced merger of about 35,000 hectares of irrigated area under Kharikat-Fatehwadi scheme with Sardar Sarovar Narmada scheme that is likely to benefit more than 6,000 farmers in Gandhinagar.

According to a release by the state government, the mergence will help 111 villages which lie in this 35,000 hectares of irrigated area, more than 6,000 farmers will be benefited.

“For many years due to lack of regular water supply, the 35,000 hectare irrigated area of Kharikat-Fatehwadi scheme was suffering from irrigation water problems,” stated the press release.

The release stated that the water from Sardar Sarovar scheme was previously provided to this irrigated area as much as possible to keep the farming activities moving along.

It added that the decision is taken to ensure that the farmers of these villages have sufficient water available to them for irrigation.

“The villages will be benefite       d from Narmada water for irrigation in the same way as other farmers of Sardar Sarovar Scheme irrigated areas get,” said the press release.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 03:41:23 am
