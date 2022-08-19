scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Kharif sowing up, soybean sees largest growth

As per the latest data of the state government, farmers have so far sown Kharif crops in 78.88 lh, slightly higher compared to the 78.83 lh in the corresponding period last year.

Kharif sowing in Gujarat begins in June with the arrival of the southwest monsoon. Planting of most crops is completed by July-end with the exception of castor, which is sown mostly in August-September.

With the state continuing to receive good rainfall, the sowing of Kharif crops has been done in around 79 lakh hectares (lh), or about 91 per cent of 86.31 lh—the average sowing area of the past three years, with a marginal drop in groundnut acreage and a significant increase in that of soybean.

The data reports an increase of 3.02 lh in the sowing area, with the bulk of plantation reported from six districts of north Gujarat (1.35 lh) and eight in the central Gujarat region (61,900 hectare). Kutch (56,900 ha), Saurashtra (27,200 ha), and south Gujarat (21,100 ha) account for the balance 1.67 lh increase.

Kharif sowing in Gujarat begins in June with the arrival of the southwest monsoon. Planting of most crops is completed by July-end with the exception of castor, which is sown mostly in August-September.

As per the latest data, the acreage of groundnut—the second most important cash crop of the state after cotton—stands at 17 lh, lower by 2 lh as compared to the corresponding period last year. It is also eight per cent less compared to the past three years’ average sowing area of 18.42 lh.

On the other hand, cotton acreage has inched up to 25.38 lh, an increase of around 3 lh compared to the corresponding period last year and five per cent higher than the past three years’ average cotton area of 24 lh.

Even though groundnut acreage has fallen, that of soybean, which has emerged as the third largest oilseed crop of the state in recent years, has crossed two-lh-mark for the second consecutive year and stands at 2.20 lh, around 40 per cent higher than the average 1.58 lh. It is also a tad lower compared to last year’s historic mark of 2.23 lh. Castor sowing stands at 4.17 lh, significantly higher than last year’s 3.27 lh, and 61 per cent of the average 6.76 lh.

However, the acreage of oilseed crops as a whole is lagging at 24 lh, which is 85.88 per cent of the average—the lowest in terms of percentage among Kharif crop groups in the state. While cereal sowing stands at 13.29 lh (98.82 per cent) pulses acreage stands at 86.58 lh (86.56 per cent). Sowing of cash crops, including cotton, tobacco, guar and vegetables stands at 37.61 lh (93.28 per cent).

Among oilseeds crops, sesamum acreage stands at 68,807 ha—only 56 per cent of the average 1.21 lh. In cereals, pearl millet acreage stands at 1.82 lh (105.53 per cent) while paddy (8.34 lh) and maize (2.87 lh) sowing has almost touched cent per cent. Jowar (sorghum) acreage is down to 16,276 ha from the average 29,854 ha.

In pulses, pigeon pea (toor) continues to be the single largest crop at 2.07 lh (92.10 per cent). Black gram and
green gram acreage stand at 92,313 ha and 75,933 ha respectively which is 80.89 per cent and 79.39 per cent respectively.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 02:53:57 am
Tribal areas of Valsad, Dang to get 35 new mobile towers, 157 towers to be upgraded

