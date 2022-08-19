Kharif sowing up, soybean sees largest growth

With the state continuing to receive good rainfall, the sowing of Kharif crops has been done in around 79 lakh hectares (lh), or about 91 per cent of 86.31 lh—the average sowing area of the past three years, with a marginal drop in groundnut acreage and a significant increase in that of soybean.
As per the latest data of the state government, farmers have so far sown Kharif crops in 78.88 lh, slightly higher compared to the 78.83 lh in the corresponding period last year. The data reports an increase of 3.02 lh in the sowing area, with the bulk of plantation reported from six districts of north Gujarat (1.35 lh) and eight in the central Gujarat region (61,900 hectare). Kutch (56,900 ha), Saurashtra (27,200 ha), and south Gujarat (21,100 ha) account for the balance 1.67 lh increase.
Kharif sowing in Gujarat begins in June with the arrival of the southwest monsoon. Planting of most crops is completed by July-end with the exception of castor, which is sown mostly in August-September.
As per the latest data, the acreage of groundnut—the second most important cash crop of the state after cotton—stands at 17 lh, lower by 2 lh as compared to the corresponding period last year. It is also eight per cent less compared to the past three years’ average sowing area of 18.42 lh.
Subscriber Only Stories
On the other hand, cotton acreage has inched up to 25.38 lh, an increase of around 3 lh compared to the corresponding period last year and five per cent higher than the past three years’ average cotton area of 24 lh.
Even though groundnut acreage has fallen, that of soybean, which has emerged as the third largest oilseed crop of the state in recent years, has crossed two-lh-mark for the second consecutive year and stands at 2.20 lh, around 40 per cent higher than the average 1.58 lh. It is also a tad lower compared to last year’s historic mark of 2.23 lh. Castor sowing stands at 4.17 lh, significantly higher than last year’s 3.27 lh, and 61 per cent of the average 6.76 lh.
However, the acreage of oilseed crops as a whole is lagging at 24 lh, which is 85.88 per cent of the average—the lowest in terms of percentage among Kharif crop groups in the state. While cereal sowing stands at 13.29 lh (98.82 per cent) pulses acreage stands at 86.58 lh (86.56 per cent). Sowing of cash crops, including cotton, tobacco, guar and vegetables stands at 37.61 lh (93.28 per cent).
Among oilseeds crops, sesamum acreage stands at 68,807 ha—only 56 per cent of the average 1.21 lh. In cereals, pearl millet acreage stands at 1.82 lh (105.53 per cent) while paddy (8.34 lh) and maize (2.87 lh) sowing has almost touched cent per cent. Jowar (sorghum) acreage is down to 16,276 ha from the average 29,854 ha.
In pulses, pigeon pea (toor) continues to be the single largest crop at 2.07 lh (92.10 per cent). Black gram and
green gram acreage stand at 92,313 ha and 75,933 ha respectively which is 80.89 per cent and 79.39 per cent respectively.
Tribal areas of Valsad, Dang to get 35 new mobile towers, 157 towers to be upgraded
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Tribal areas of Valsad, Dang to get 35 new mobile towers, 157 towers to be upgraded
Gujarat HC upholds earlier order allowing organ transplant for ‘non-domicile’ resident
ABVP, BJYM leaders booked for ‘assaulting’ AAP Surat councillor
Windfall tax revision: Levy on crude cut, diesel sees hike
Nandoli village in Gandhinagar to be merged with AMC
5G launch in sight: Telcos issued spectrum assignment letters
GST rules on summoning of CMDs, CEOs tweaked
Lead simple lives, don’t use pilot cars except on NH: Mamata Banerjee
Post-Covid spending: Discretionary items gain steam, staples stay tepid
My daughter cleared school job exam: TMC’s Anubrata Mondal
Ukrainian varsities ask Indians to return or join transfer programmes
Your job to recover what farmers owe us, discom tells sugar mills