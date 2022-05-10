Kharif 2022: State will need 19.95 lakh MT of fertilisers

Despite the stress on natural farming, it is estimated that farmers in Gujarat will require 19.95 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of chemical fertilisers for Kharif season 2022 that will be almost 19 per cent more than the requirement last year during the same season.

Being an election year, the state government has ensured that there is no escalation in cost of fertilisers.

Compared to the Rs 2,182 crore fertiliser subsidy given during Kharif 2021, the government will be providing a subsidy of Rs 5278 crore for the estimated 19.95 lakh metric tonne of fertilisers.

“The government in the Centre will provide a subsidy of Rs 5,278 crore during Kharif 2022 to farmers using chemical fertilisers. If the rabi and summer seasons are also taken into consideration, then the subsidy amount is estimated to be more than Rs 10,000 crore,” State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said in Gandhinagar on Monday.

The minister said that the prices of Urea, DAP (Di-ammonium phosphate) and NPK have escalated in international markets but the government has ensured that the state farmers were insulated. For one bag of imported Urea, Government of India spends an estimated Rs 2,200 as subsidy.

According to the government, Gujarat has enough fertiliser stock, which includes 3.28 lakh metric tonne of Urea, 1.16 lakh metric tonne of DAP, 76,000 metric tonne of NPK and 16,000 metric tonne of MoP (Muriate of Potash). This comes despite the state government’s push for natural farming. In the past year, Gujarat not only declared Dang as the first district to be 100 per cent free of chemical fertilisers, but also claimed over 1.7 lakh hectares of agricultural land under natural farming.