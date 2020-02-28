Khambhat violence: Falsely accused, say Hindu Jagran Manch members

Police and fire department personnel try to douse the fire in a house in Khambhat on Sunday. (Express photo) Police and fire department personnel try to douse the fire in a house in Khambhat on Sunday. (Express photo)

Right wing Hindu Jagran Manch on Thursday issued a press release condemning the recently filed FIRs by Anand police pertaining to the Khambhat violence which has named members of the Hindu Jagran Manch for illegally organising a gathering and delivering provocative speeches.

Members of the group, Neeraj Jain and Ketan Patel alleged that despite not being present in Khambhat on Tuesday when the gathering was organised, the FIRs have named and falsely accused both of them.

“We dare you if you can produce any evidence against us, any video clip, or mobile location to support the allegations. The accusations are false and with an intent to purposely malign the image of the outfit,” the release read. The members have also said that if they are not given satisfactory answers, members will march and give memorandums to authorities concerned.

“We are doing our investigation in the legal way and whatever facts come to light during the investigation will be considered,” said police superintendent Ajit Rajian.

The coastal town of Khambhat had reported its first incident of arson and stone-pelting from Akhbarpura area of the city on Sunday. The violence had soon spread in other areas and continued to swell on Monday and Tuesday. According to the police, more than 20 houses and as many vehicles were torched by the mobs and 13 people were injured. While the town had witnessed a day-long bandh on Tuesday, many shops were opened and normal routines undertaken by the citizens on Wednesday. So far the police has arrested 100 people.

