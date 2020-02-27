Khambhat communal violence: Over 60% of town declared ‘disturbed’

A house that has been damaged in Khambhat. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) A house that has been damaged in Khambhat. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A day after the announcement, the Gujarat government placed nearly the whole of Khambhat city under the Disturbed Areas Act, for a period of five years from Wednesday, forbidding any sale or transfer of immovable property during the period.

In the notification issued on Wednesday, the state government has observed that the areas now falling under the Act have experienced disturbance in the public order for a substantial period due to the recurrent incidents of violence.

“The government of Gujarat having regard to the intensity and duration of riots and mob in respect to the areas of Khambhat town, is of the opinion that public order in the said areas was disturbed for a substantial period by reason of riots and violence of mob,” the notification read.

The state government has now declared over 60% of the town as disturbed areas for a period of five years, from February 26, 2020, to February 25, 2025. All transfers of immovable properties situated in the disturbed areas during this time period will be null and void and no immovable property situated in these areas can be transferred expect with the previous sanction of the District Collector.

“This is the for the first time that the Disturbed Areas Act has been implemented in Khambhat after the recent instances of riots and violence. Between 60-70% of the town has been covered under the Act, keeping in mind the sensitivity of the areas and to ensure and maintain a population balance of the two communities in these areas. The areas are a combination of both Muslim and Hindu dominated neighbourhoods. Prior to this on January 1, 2020, the Act was implemented in parts of Anand town,” said District Collector, Anand, RG Gohil.

All the areas declared as disturbed areas fall under the jurisdiction of Khambhat city police station. Under city survey ward No. 1 — Tran Darwaza, lal Mahel, Pinjarkot, Gimti, Kaziwad, Dadiba, Pomlawad, Parsiwado, Nano Chorawado, Sagatapado Dantarwado, Sherdiwada ni Pol, Daruwala in Khadki, Nano Moto Kumbharwado, Paan Pol, Badamiyani Pol, Pirajpur, Amba Matani Khadki, Baraiyawas, Kasaiwad, Mohanpura, Shekwadi, Bhawsarwad, Juni Mandai, Pipra Sehri, Patel ni Sehri, Rawaliyawad, Andhari Sehri, Dhruv in Pol, Mandvi ni Pol, Nakarat in Pol and Soniwado Radha Krushna ni Pol, have been declared as disturbed areas.

Under city survey ward No. 2, the places that have been declared as disturbed areas are — Salva Pithano Kumbharwado, Aali Pado, Kothi Pado, Power House road, Rana Chakla, Kadia Pol, Mandai Kada Kotdi, Mirkoiwado, Lokapari, Tran Tambhla no Khancho, Vahorwad Naku, Aadi Dagra Pol, Dalwadiwad, Vaghariyawad, Khumbharwad, Tapsvinagar, Saifi Chawl, Aamli Faliyu, Akhbapura, Nani Chunarwad, Moti Chunarwad, Bawa Bajisha, Limdasheri, Akopara, Prajapatiwas, Jagnath Mahadev ni Chali, Aadi Kacchiya pol, Bhattani Sheri, Bhairavnath Vav, bus stand Thi railway Fatak, Press Road, Dhokalkui, Chandralok Society, Shivam Society, Greenvilla, Deep Prakash, Deep Darshan, MT High School to Salva, Hussain Park, Jahangirpur and Pith Post office.

Under city survey ward No. 3, Borpiplo, Bahucharjini Pol, Jirala Pado, Moto Chorawado, Dadas-aheb ni Pol, Laambi Otti to Naga-rwado, Rangrej ni Aamli, Moch-iwad Road, Kothiowad, Ambika Nagar, Vaay no Pado, Shrinathji Mandir, Bhoi Bari, Chowk Vistar, Mauchawad, Manekchowk, Kodiwad, Bramhmanwad, Paiga, Darukotho, Datanwala in Khadki, Koino Pado, Dudhar-wado and Moto Pado, have been declared as disturbed areas.

Under city survey ward No. 4 the disturbed areas declared are Gujjarwado, Kacchiyapol, Prajap-atiwas, Kharopat, Kothitolu, Khariwad, Navi Khadki, Kadiwal, Pakhaliwad, Vaniyapol, Sundari Khadaki, Nani Khadaki, Soni Faliyu, Baraiyawas, Mohanpura, Khariwadi and Kadava Pol. In ward No. 5, Ambakhad Vistar has been declared a disturbed area.

“For the past 10 years or so, there have been sporadic incidents of violence in the city. The reasons have been multiple and at times very trivial, including fights among children, during festivals and others. In most areas, people of both communities live in the opposite lanes and at times situations spiral out of hand at the slightest trigger. In 2011-12, I was here as the ADM and things were grim then. After that every now and then there have been such incidents in the city,” said Gohil.

