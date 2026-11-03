Khajod again: Another fire breaks out at SMC’s solid waste dumping site

An environmental activist has moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over multiple fire incidents, “environmental pollution” at the solid waste dumping site of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Khajod and alleged non-compliance with norms at the municipal waste disposal site. This comes even as a major fire – the third this year – broke out on Monday at the site, which is situated near the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), touted as the world’s largest single-complex office space.
Prakash Contractor, president of Kantha Vibhag Koli Samaj Parivartan Trust, Surat, filed an application with the registrar of the NGT, Pune West, raising questions over the management and disposal of municipal solid waste at the Khajod site.
Earlier this year, fires broke out at the site in February as well as in March, and plastic material and mixed waste led to thick smoke emanating in the area. Local residents of Dipli and nearby villages raised concerns about “deficiencies” in waste management by the SMC. The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) then issued a showcause notice to the SMC.
In the complaint, Prakash Contractor has requested the NGT to take suo motu cognisance of the matter in the interest of environmental protection and public health. The NGT, says the complaint, should seek an urgent report from SMC, GPCB, and other authorities on the fire incidents and the site’s current condition. An independent agency should be directed to inspect and assess air pollution, fire risks, legacy-waste management and possible contamination of the surrounding environment. Direct immediate preventive measures to avoid further fires and ensure the scientific processing and safe disposal of Municipal solid waste. Consider appropriate environmental compensation, remedial measures and accountability of responsible authorities wherever violations are established, the complaint urges the Tribunal.
Contractor told The Indian Express on Friday, “Due to the thick smoke (caused by fires), residents of nearby villages such as Bhimrad, Khajod, Sarsana, Dipli, Dundi, Bhudiya, Jiyav, Gabheni are facing breathing problems. This is for the third time this year… That a fire has broken at the Khajod site. The smoke creates air pollution and land pollution.”
Sources said the SDB authorities had also written to the Surat civic body flagging the issue of multiple fire instances at the disposal site.
The GPCB’s Regional Chairman (Surat) Arun Patel said, “We have strictly told SMC authorities to work on a plan to ensure that fire incidents do not recur. We have also sought a copy of action taken by the SMC’s solid waste management department.”