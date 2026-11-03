Khajod again: Another fire breaks out at SMC’s solid waste dumping site

An environmental activist has moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over multiple fire incidents, “environmental pollution” at the solid waste dumping site of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Khajod and alleged non-compliance with norms at the municipal waste disposal site. This comes even as a major fire – the third this year – broke out on Monday at the site, which is situated near the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), touted as the world’s largest single-complex office space.

Prakash Contractor, president of Kantha Vibhag Koli Samaj Parivartan Trust, Surat, filed an application with the registrar of the NGT, Pune West, raising questions over the management and disposal of municipal solid waste at the Khajod site.