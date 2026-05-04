Khadia upset breaks BJP’s hold in ‘gadh’ that saw its rise

AT Golwad Pol, a two-storeyed, plain-looking building stands with an earthen lamp and a lotus mounted on either side of its walls. This is where the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee-founded Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) took root in Gujarat in the 1970s.

The building is located in Ahmedabad’s Khadia — a neighbourhood where every wall and street carries stories from the 1942 Quit India Movement and the struggle for Independence, and later the birth of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the earthen lamp was the BJS’s symbol, the BJP later adopted the lotus.

Turned into a library, the former Jana Sangh headquarters is now known as Vasant Smruti Vanchanalay. An undergraduate student from Lakha Patel ni Pol, Dhairya Prajapati, 18, has been preparing for the CAT (Common Admission Test) for the past two months here. He claims to have not seen many others.

‘Vasant Smruti’-the former Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) headquarter now coverted into a library in Khadia. (Express Photo by Ritu Sharma) ‘Vasant Smruti’-the former Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) headquarter now coverted into a library in Khadia. (Express Photo by Ritu Sharma)

Banners hanging from electric poles not far from the building show the four newly elected Congress corporators thanking voters of the Khadia ward for the “historic victory” in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections. The BJP had never lost an election in Khadia since 1972, when it had fought as the Jana Sangh.

Surrounded by old houses — many now turned into either manufacturing units or godowns for electric cables, some small grocery and snack shops — Nathalal Jhagda, a key Ahmedabad-based Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Jana Sangh leader, would live here and work closely with Vasantrao Gajendragadkar, Shankersinh Vaghela, Keshubhai Patel and (now Prime Minister) Narendra Modi.

“Affectionately called ‘Natha Kaka’, he served as a crucial pillar during the Jana Sangh and Emergency period. He would look after logistics and administrative activities as other leaders would tour the state. Our meetings would also take place on the first floor. It was under him that the (BJP) bought an office in the Khanpur area, which remains active till date even as the state headquarters had been shifted to Kamalam in Gandhinagar,”says Dr Anil Patel, the BJP state spokesperson and a senior BJP leader, explaining why Khadia came to be known as the BJP’s ‘gadh’ (stronghold).

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Lanes of Khadia also seen is Poet Lakha Bhagat statue in Desai ni pol. (Express Photo by Ritu Sharma) Lanes of Khadia also seen is Poet Lakha Bhagat statue in Desai ni pol. (Express Photo by Ritu Sharma)

Not far is a snack shop by the name of Saurashtra Farsan run by by Chetanbhai Sukhadia. Sukhadia remembers former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee savouring ‘ganthiya’ (a fried snack) from his shop. “Vajpayee ji would order ganthiya every time he came by, and ask it to be sent to the office. ‘Golwad na ganthiya’ (Golwad’s ganthiya) thus became the favourite snack of Narendra Modi, Ashok Bhatt and Harin Pathak,” says the 58-year-old.

Ashok Bhatt, who held the Khadia Assembly seat for eight terms consecutively from 1975, went on to become a minister in the governments led by Keshubhai Patel and Narendra Modi in the state and the Assembly speaker while Pathak was a minister in the Vajpayee-led government at the Centre. He would also represent the Ahmedabad Lok Sabha constituency, of which Khadia was a part.

Dr Anil Patel, who runs a clinic in the adjoining Dariyapur, remembers how from this very building the BJP chose its first mayor, Jayendra Pandit, and Pathak as the chairman of the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service when the party first won the civic elections in Ahmedabad in 1987. “Ahmedabad’s first mayor was from Khadia”, Patel says.

A chink in this armour was noticed this past April 26, when Gujarat voted in the local body polls. “BJP ne pura gaon jeet liya par gadh hi haar gaye (The BJP won the entire region but lost its own stronghold)” is how Imran Khedawala, Gujarat’s lone Muslim MLA from the Congress, described the events of April 28, when the election results were announced. In the elections, the BJP secured nearly 59 per cent of the votes across 15 municipal corporations. It won 160 out of 192 seats in Ahmedabad, but lost Khadia to Congress. The latter slightly improved its tally from 28 in 2021 to 32.

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Congress’s first-time corporators Meena Nayak, Birjuben Thakkar, Dhruv Kalapi and Ilyaskhan Pathan beat BJP candidates, including a sitting corporator, who have been living in Khadia for generations.

At Desai ni Pol, known for its grand bungalows, is the landmark Indo-Gothic style 20th-century haveli of textile businessman and philanthropist Chinubhai Madhavlal. Chinubhai was given the title of ‘Baronet’ by the British and was also a member of the legislative council in the Bombay state, of which Gujarat was a part till 1960.

In February this year, the BJP’s national president Nitin Nabin, on his first visit to Gujarat after his election, sat with party workers to listen to PM Modi’s Mann ki baat at the Chinubhai Baronet haveli.

Local residents say it was this haveli where Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore watched a garba performance in 1919. They go on to describe how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was the first president of the Ahmedabad municipal borough, was part of a “bhajiya club”.

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In the 1990s, residents of Khadia would become part of another movement, in the city’s heritage preservation, which would in 2017 earn the city the UNESCO tag of World Heritage City.

Dr Hemant Bhatt, the state media cell convenor of the BJP, lives in Desai ni Pol. He calls Khadia “BJP’s Ayodhya in Gujarat” and draws up a comparison with the Ramjanmabhoomi movement. Seated on a wooden swing in his 200-year-old house, which has been designated as a heritage building, he calls Khadia the BJP’s khameer (pride) and narrates how its association with history goes back to the Quit India movement. He recalls the“martyrdom” of Umakant Kadia, who was shot dead near the Khadia char rasta, and the 1909 incident when “country-made bombs were thrown at Lord Minto, then viceroy of India, near the Raipur Gate near Khadia.

Well-known humourist Taarak Mehta also grew up in a Khadia pol or alley, local residents claim.

Khadia has 179 alleys strung together by lanes and bylanes — some so narrow that barely a two-wheeler can pass through. It has 2,236 heritage structures of grade III (buildings representative of the lifestyle of a community) and another 450 of grade I (buildings of national and historical importance) and II (buildings contributing to the identity of the region) that include temples and mosques. Desai ni Pol, which has a statue of the Bhakti movement poet Akha Bhagat, alone has 20 heritage structures.

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Things took a turn in 1969 when the city saw a communal riot. Migration from the walled city began then to areas across the Sabarmati, its west bank. It picked up pace during the 1974 Navnirman Andolan and the 1985 anti-reservation movement, which turned into communal riots. Khadia was among the worst-hit neighbourhoods.

An Assembly constituency by the name of Khadia existed till the delimitation of 2010. Parts of the surrounding Muslim-dominated areas were later incorporated into Khadia, and the segment was renamed Jamalpur-Khadia.

Represented by Ashok Bhatt till his death in 2011, his son Bhushan represented it till 2017, when he lost to Congress’s Imran Khedawala.

BJP leaders blame the recent “historic loss in the Khadia ward to the“changed demography”and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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A former corporator, who did not wish to be named, alleges that votes in Khadia “dropped from 93,000 to 73,000”, which resulted in “60 per cent reduction of voters” from a particular community.

However, Pankaj Bhatt, a BJP corporator in the previous term who lost the election to the Congress, claims,“People are regretting having voted for the Congress and are already backing me.”