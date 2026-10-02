Khadi makes a comeback, sales rose by 500% in 12 years: Rajya Sabha deputy chief

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh on Friday said that khadi played a historic role in India’s freedom struggle, but it gradually lost its luster, becoming confined to political speeches and formal events. Khadi, however, witnessed a historic and unprecedented renaissance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding “sales have increased by 500% in the last 10–12 years”.

Addressing a public gathering at Gujarat Vidyapith (GV) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Singh said that Gandhi made charkha (spinning wheel) a symbol which empowers the weaker sections of society. It was an effort to restore the economic power of India that was drained before independence, he said.

Notably, Singh is part of a Content Advisory Committee for the Rs 1200 crore Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project.

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“…the charkha was not merely a wooden machine for spinning yarn; it was the greatest effort towards the empowerment of India’s millions of exploited and impoverished villagers. Today, I would like to say that khadi played a historic role in India’s struggle for independence; however, after independence, it gradually lost its luster, becoming confined merely to political speeches and select formal events,” Singh said.

‘Credit goes to PM Modi’

He then gave credit to PM Modi for the ‘renaissance’ and ‘revival’ of Khadi and village industry in the country. “Over the past decade, under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Khadi has witnessed a historic and unprecedented renaissance…Provisional data of KVIC (Khadi and Village Industries Commission) indicates a 501% increase in Khadi sales between 2013-14 and 2025-26,” Singh said.

“After 2014, you have been hearing Vocal For Local then Local to Global and then Atmanirbhar Bharat. Meaning, there was a philosophy behind this. Hand spun cloth and charkha were philosophy and symbols of India’s economic revival. And today, the production of Khadi and village industries has increased nearly fivefold compared to 2013-14. The respected PM gave the nation’s youth and citizens a new vision for Khadi: ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion, Khadi for Transformation.’ This single mantra has had a profound impact on the revival of Khadi. In today’s modern era, it has become a symbol of fashion, youth style, and national pride,” he said.

Singh said that it needed to be remembered that Khadi was not merely an idea, but a symbol of swadeshi against colonialism.

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He emphasised that under the leadership of PM Modi, the economy of India has become stronger while following the path shown by Gandhi. Citing a book, he indicated that after Independence India deviated from the path of development envisioned by Gandhi, which was the reason for the people’s plight.

Singh said, “Since 2014, the country has been transforming an economy—which was once part of the (so-called) ‘Fragile Five’ and (practically) on ventilator support—into a powerful economic force; a transformation that is now being recognised by all. The credit for translating many of Gandhiji’s principles into actual practice at the grassroots level—through the policies and programmes implemented since 2014—goes to the respected Prime Minister (Narendra Modi).”

The Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha highlighted a number of policy-level decisions and campaigns, which were in consonance with what Gandhi believed in, adopted by the Modi government at the Centre in the past 10–12 years, like the new education policy, Swachh Bharat Mission, Make in India, Start Up India etc..

“Gandhiji believed that our development should be decentralised. Today, development is rapidly shifting from major cities to smaller towns and, subsequently, to the villages. Gandhiji advocated for the political and social empowerment of women; today, women are either direct participants or stakeholders in 50% of startups. These startups have generated 25 lakh jobs. Under the ‘One District One Product’ initiative, 1,244 products have been identified across 773 districts nationwide, and the artisans and craftspeople associated with them are receiving encouragement and support,” Singh said.

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Chancellor of G V and Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat and Vice Chancellor of GV Harshad Patel, among others, were present on the occasion.