scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

4 key accused in Una flogging case get bail

This is the first time in six years that the accused have been granted bail by a court of law.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 25, 2022 11:05:38 pm
The Gujarat High Court (File)

The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted regular bail to four key accused among 41 accused in the 2016 Una flogging case where Dalit men were attacked by purported cow vigilantes in Gir Somnath district. This is the first time in six years that the accused have been granted bail by a court of law.

The court, while granting bail, imposed restrictions on the four accused — Ramesh Jadav, Pramodgiri Goswami, Balwantgiri Goswami and Rakesh Joshi — from entering Gir Somnath district except to attend the court, “till the deposition of the first informant and the victims are over”.

The court also ordered for the addition of the secretary of legal department of Gujarat as a party to the litigation and issued notice, returnable by August 5, directing that the department “shall make appropriate arrangement for conclusion of the trial” and “shall assure co-operation by the special public prosecutor”.

The direction came following submission by lawyers of the accused persons that at least on 13 occasions, the trial court adjourned the trial owing to the absence of the special public prosecutor and that the additional district and sessions judge of Veraval, where the trial is being conducted, had to issue notice to the special public prosecutor to remain present.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

The court of Justice Nikhil Kariel further directed the HC registry to call for details from the trial court on witnesses yet to be examined and sought that the sessions court “shall suggest an appropriate timeline for completion of the trial… the trial being adjourned only on a weekly basis”.

The court also directed the four accused to “furnish the address of residence outside Gir Somnath… to the IO (investigating officer) and also to the trial court at the time of execution of the bond”. It also directed the accused to not change the residence without prior intimation to the concerned trial court, and to mark their presence twice in a month at the nearest police station.

The court observed that the petitioners have already undergone pre-conviction imprisonment of almost six years, which is more than half the maximum possible sentence of 10 years under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 and 395. It also observed that given the imprisonment they have undergone, “there may not be any negative impact on the society”.

In light of 36 others who were released on bail earlier, the court deemed it fit to consider the bail pleas of the four accused noting that the “trial does not appear to have progressed substantially, more particularly since all material witnesses are yet to be examined”.

The incident took place on July 11, 2016, when a group of cow vigilantes assaulted Balu Sarvaiya, his wife Kunvar, sons Vashram and Ramesh, nephews Ashok and Bechar as well as a relative Devshi Babariya.

More from Ahmedabad

The self-styled “gau rakshaks” first attacked Vashram, Ramesh, Ashok and Bechar while they were skinning the carcass of a cow in Mota Samadhiyala village, and accused them of slaughtering the animal. When Sarvaiya and others tried to intervene, they, too, were thrashed. The assailants then allegedly kidnapped Vashram, Ramesh, Ashok and Bechar in a car, took them to Una town and flogged them in public before abandoning them near the Una police station.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement