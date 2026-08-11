Key accused in Gujarat gangster murder arrested from Surat jail

Bhestan police on Monday evening took Mandal, a resident of Santoshinagar in Limbayat, into custody from Surat Central jail, for allegedly ordering the killing of Maratha.

The Surat police have arrested gangster Rahul Mandal in connection with the murder of rival gangster Satish Maratha (Dhagde) from Surat Central Jail.

Mandal, the alleged key accused behind the August 5 murder, was on Tuesday produced before the Surat district court which sent him to police custody till August 15.

A notorious gangster, Maratha was killed allegedly by a gang of around 10 in the Bhestan area on August 5.

Bhestan police on Monday evening took Mandal, a resident of Santoshinagar in Limbayat, into custody from Surat Central jail, for allegedly ordering the killing of Maratha.

According to police, a gang of 10 waylaid Maratha’s car and killed him using sharp-edged weapons on August 5. The motor cycle-bound attackers also fired three rounds using firearms during the attack.