Key accused in Gujarat gangster murder arrested from Surat jail

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The Surat police have arrested gangster Rahul Mandal in connection with the murder of rival gangster Satish Maratha (Dhagde) from Surat Central Jail.
Mandal, the alleged key accused behind the August 5 murder, was on Tuesday produced before the Surat district court which sent him to police custody till August 15.
A notorious gangster, Maratha was killed allegedly by a gang of around 10 in the Bhestan area on August 5.
Bhestan police on Monday evening took Mandal, a resident of Santoshinagar in Limbayat, into custody from Surat Central jail, for allegedly ordering the killing of Maratha.
According to police, a gang of 10 waylaid Maratha’s car and killed him using sharp-edged weapons on August 5. The motor cycle-bound attackers also fired three rounds using firearms during the attack.
Based on the complaint filed by Maratha’s elder brother Hitesh Dhagde, Bhestan police arrested six accused and detained three minors on August 6 in connection with the murder.
The accused, identified as Ketan Sirsath (19), Rahul Dubey (20), Karan Dubey (20), Ajit Goswami (25), Akash Thakur (18) and Rahul Kapure (29), all residents of different areas in Surat, were arrested from the Songadh- Uchhal main road in Tapi district, while they were going to Maharashtra on bikes.
While the arrested accused were remanded in police custody till August 12, the minors were sent to Children Remand home.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhestan police inspector S N Desai said, “During interrogation, Ketan Sirsath and Rahul Dubey confessed to their involvement in the murder of Satish Maratha, with help of other accused. The duo disclosed that the main conspirator in the murder was Rahul Mandal, who was lodged in the Surat Central Jail at the time of the murder. Mandal allegedly contacted his henchmen and told them to contact Ketan Sirsath and Rahul Dubey and help them to eliminate Satish Maratha.”
Acting on the confessional statements of Ketan Sirsath and Rahul Dubey, Bhestan police had on Monday reached Surat Central Jail and took Mandal into custody.
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