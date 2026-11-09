Gujarat man indicted in US for $2-million Ponzi scheme, duping investors with ‘16% returns’ claim

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A MAN hailing from Gujarat, living in New Hampshire, USA, has been indicted on three counts of wire fraud for allegedly running a $2-million Ponzi scheme in which he promised friends and acquaintances guaranteed annual returns of up to 16 per cent on stock market investments.
Kevin Patel, 40, a resident of Pelham, allegedly solicited nearly $2 million through a purported investment firm, Royal Investments, which he founded in 2018 and described as “The Company of Wealth & Trust”. He told investors that their money would be invested in the stock market and guaranteed annual returns of between 12 and 16 per cent without risk, according to the indictment.
According to the indictment, Patel allegedly operated Royal Investments as a Ponzi scheme, using money collected from new investors to repay those who had invested earlier. Rather than putting the funds into the stock market as promised, he allegedly diverted them towards personal expenses and payments to family members. The arrangement depended on a continued inflow of fresh investments to meet repayment obligations. When Patel stopped securing new investors, he allegedly ran out of funds to repay existing investors, leaving them with losses of several hundred thousand dollars.
The US Attorney’s Office, District of New Hampshire, said Patel would appear in federal court at a later date. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, with assistance from the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office. Assistant US Attorney Alexander S Chen is handling the prosecution.
If convicted, Patel faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each wire fraud count, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. The sentence will be decided by a federal district court judge in accordance with the US Sentencing Guidelines and applicable laws, the statement said. The charges are allegations, and Patel is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in court, as per the statement.