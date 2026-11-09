Gujarat man indicted in US for $2-million Ponzi scheme, duping investors with ‘16% returns’ claim

A MAN hailing from Gujarat, living in New Hampshire, USA, has been indicted on three counts of wire fraud for allegedly running a $2-million Ponzi scheme in which he promised friends and acquaintances guaranteed annual returns of up to 16 per cent on stock market investments.

Kevin Patel, 40, a resident of Pelham, allegedly solicited nearly $2 million through a purported investment firm, Royal Investments, which he founded in 2018 and described as “The Company of Wealth & Trust”. He told investors that their money would be invested in the stock market and guaranteed annual returns of between 12 and 16 per cent without risk, according to the indictment.