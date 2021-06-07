Kevadia to have first area with only e-vehicles

The SOUADTGA also said mentioned that the two hydroelectric power plants located at the Sardar Sarovar Dam generate abundant environmentally-friendly electricity (Representational)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on World Environment Day that Kevadia will be turned into an Electric Vehicle City, the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) on Sunday said that it will develop the “country’s first electric vehicles-only area” in Kevadia.

Sharing details of the micro-level planning to implement the e-vehicle project, the authority said the area will only have battery-operated vehicles as part of joint efforts to reduce pollution.

A release from SOUADTGA stated, “With the decision of the Prime Minister to turn Kevadia into an electric vehicle city, the area of the Statue of Unity will become the first in the entire country to have only electric vehicles. The entire scheme will be implemented in phases in SOUADTGA area and only electric vehicles can be converted in the declared area.”

Tourist buses in the area will also use electricity instead of diesel, it said, adding, “Any adult resident of SOUADTGA area will be assisted to purchase a three-wheeled e-vehicle. In addition to the assistance provided by the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) to the beneficiary of two-wheelers, SOUADTGA will also provide appropriate subsidy.”

This scheme will also be implemented for the officers and employees of SOUADTGA, with the balance amount after the allotment of subsidy to be paid by the beneficiary. SOUADTGA employees will also have the option to have the installments of their loan if any, for the e-vehicles to be deducted from their salaries on certain conditions.

“The beneficiary will have to guarantee not to operate petrol or diesel vehicles in the area. The company operating the e-rickshaw will have to operate at least 50 rickshaws in the SOUADTGA area initially. Preference in driver selection for e-rickshaws will be given to women and existing rickshaw pullers… The company operating the e-rickshaw will have to develop a smart mobile app which will mention various tourist destinations, distances and fixed fares. The woman driver will be given free driving training at the Skill Development Center at Kevadia free of cost,” the statement said.

The SOUADTGA also said mentioned that the two hydroelectric power plants located at the Sardar Sarovar Dam generate abundant environmentally-friendly electricity. Tourists visiting the Statue of Unity from different parts of India and the world, SOUADTGA said, “will be more aware and encouraged to preserve the environment by seeing this system”.