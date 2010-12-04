Governor Kamla Beniwal has asked states principal education secretary Hansmukh Adhia to look into a complaint made against controversial former Medical Council of India (MCI) president Dr Ketan Desai who recently got elected unopposed as Gujarat University senate member from the faculty of medicine as a registered medical graduate.

A Raj Bhawan official said a complaint was received on November 23 in connection with Desai and the Governor had forwarded it to principal education secretary. He,however,refused to divulge details of the complaint.

Earlier,former senate member Vijay Sharma had approached GU vice-chancellor Parimal Trivedi,who refused to take any action in the matter. Sharma wanted the VC to cancel the membership of Desai as he had been barred by MC) from working as a medical practitioner following charges of graft probed against him by the CBI. Desais appeal against MCIs action is still pending with MCIs Ethics Board.

Asked why he had not taken action against Desais election as a senate member despite MCI barring him from medical practice,Trivedi said,There is no law under which I can cancel the senate membership of Desai. He said charges of graft against Desai were yet to be proved in a court of law but those opposing Desai want me to take action on moral ground. But I can take action only if there is some concrete evidence in the matter. MCI has only cancelled Desais practising licence and not his medical degree, he said.

Moreover,a case in the matter is still pending in the Gujarat High Court and it will come up for hearing on December 13, Trivedi said.

