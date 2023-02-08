Keshav Varma suggests setting up of Centre of Excellence in city leadership

Chairman of the Centre’s high level committee (HLC) of urban planners Keshav Varma Wednesday said that setting up a Centre of Excellence in city leadership and management at an existing university campus in Ahmedabad can help access the conversations and exchanges during the U20 meetings, to be held as part of India’s G20 presidency.

The creation of a Centre of Excellence has already been recommended by the HLC of urban planners constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

“I have suggested to the governments both here (Gujarat) and Government of India that we should create ‘Centre of Excellence in City Leadership and Management’ in Ahmedabad in an existing university so that we don’t waste money. It could be either Ahmedabad University or CEPT University. The Chief Minister is also favourable and we have to see how this pans-out,” Varma told The Indian Express.

Sharing his views on G20 and U20, he stated that the need to create such a permanent set up is to recall our presidency and cement that.

“We are pushing this because there are going to be conversations, exchange of knowledge, ideas, research and practice but when the U20 and G20 are gone away we are left with no other instrument to actually access all that,” Varma added.

Emphasising the need to train city leaders , he stated that most of the economics of the country and GDP would be in urban areas and the focus needs to shift from rural development to urban areas.

Also, at present nobody is teaching city leadership but urban management or urban planning.

Elaborating this with the numbers, he added, “There are 4,000-5,000 IAS officers and around 40,000 civil service officers across the country. So, almost 40,000-50,000 civil servants need to be oriented towards the emerging new India which is going to be essentially urban. 80 per cent of the GDP of the country would be in urban areas.”

Also, hoping whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi could launch the transformation that is required in our country to balance the development paradigm, Varma said that it is very tilted on the rural side.

“It is not very clearly understood and mostly if it is understood it is as a problem and not as the solution. Urban issues are generally seen as problems, like civic treatment, no drainage, water problems but urban areas are opportunities, they have an amazing potential to generate economic resources,” he said.

Giving the example of Sabarmati Riverfront, Varma, who is also chairman of the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (SRFDCL), said that if one riverfront can generate so much out of just 30 hectare of land there must be more than 500 cities in the country that are on the waterfronts and can be developed.

He stressed that the entire potential of economic growth has to be through urbanisation only and this is going to be a part of the HLC recommendations to be submitted to the GoI.

“What is happening in our country is that the admin is actually oriented towards rural development. This is fine when the country was completely rural but as the country is moving towards urban and by 2030, 50 per cent urbanisation is expected to be recorded we also have to orient civil services towards the challenges and management of urban areas,” Varma, who will make a presentation on Sabarmati Riverfront at G20 on February 9, said.