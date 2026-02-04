Kerala Tourism photo exhibition opens in Ahmedabad: ‘Strong cultural ties’

Mallika Sarabhai, well-known classical dancer and Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, and others at the inauguration on Tuesday. Express

By Nishant Bal

LENSCAPE KERALA, an all-India photo exhibition of Kerala Tourism, was inaugurated at the Hutheesing Visual Arts Centre in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The exhibition, presenting 100 photographs showcasing the state through the distinct visual languages of 10 photographers drawn from across the country, was inaugurated by Mallika Sarabhai, well-known classical dancer and Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, a deemed-to-be university for art and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarabhai said, “When you look at a photograph, what is it that draws you in? I think kinetic energy, light and shade and three dimensions. In dance photography, whether it’s static or whether it’s about to move, if you can capture that feeling when it’s about to jump, I think then you have succeeded.”