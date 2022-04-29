Kerala team visits Gujarat CM Dashboard, chief secretary lauds it

Chief Secretary of Kerala VP Joy who visited the “CM Dashboard” at Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s residence in Gandhinagar on Thursday lauded the state-of-the-art system to monitor government services and getting the feedback from beneficiaries as “the leading force towards good governance”.

Joy, who was accompanied by officer on special duty (OSD) NSK Umesh, was quoted as saying that the visit was to understand the monitoring system, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion to study the initiative taken by Gujarat for transparent and real-time monitoring of public delivery services and schemes.

The visit that came two weeks after Kerala’s ruling CPM decided at its party congress in Kannur to take the “Kerala model of development and governance” across the country, was slammed by Opposition parties as an admission of “failed governance”. According to Public Affairs Index (PAI) 2021, Kerala is the best governed state in the country on various parameters.

The Kerala delegation spent around three hours at the CM’s residence and got acquainted with the Dashboard, following which they visited state education department’s Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK).

A release issued by the Gujarat government stated, “The Chief Secretary lauded the initiative developed by Gujarat using state-of-the-art technology in the field of full real time monitoring.

Appreciating the beneficiary feedback system, the Chief Secretary of Kerala expressed keen interest in getting himself updated and acquainted with all the details, the release added.

Senior officials from Gujarat, including Chief Principal Secretary to CM K Kailashnathan and Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, explained the features and the comprehensive procedure to the Kerala delegation.

“It was informed that all the basic facilities, such as benefits of public welfare schemes and facilities… are easily available through 26 government departments and district-taluka level offices in the state. Real time monitoring can be done from Gandhinagar through CM-Dashboard,” the release stated.

All districts and administrative departments along with their schemes are monitored on a single-window platform by 3,400 predefined indicators. “Through this platform, the Chief Minister is constantly monitoring the administrative functions of all important officials of the state. During the pandemic, details about hospital beds, oxygen supply and availability of medicines could be obtained through the video wall of this dashboard,” a senior official said.

At a meeting of the delegation with CM, Joy presented CM Patel spices from Kerala, while Patel gifted him a Kutch shawl.

At the VSK in Gandhinagar, “They were given a presentation and a live demo of the functioning of Vidya Samiksha Kendra through the video wall… they showed keen interest in it,” secretary education Vinod Rao told The Indian Express.

The team was briefed about the centre that works on various parameters, including enrollment, attendance, learning outcomes, drop-outs, school accreditation, and monitoring of schools, teachers and block and cluster resource centre co-ordinators.