‘Namaste Trump’: Man held over video with ‘misleading content’

The original video is of an anti-encroachment drive in Odisha. (Screengrab) The original video is of an anti-encroachment drive in Odisha. (Screengrab)

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested a Patan-based man on Wednesday night for allegedly circulating a video of anti-encroachment drive from Odisha, claiming that the “Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has demolished vegetable and fruit carts of poor people ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump”.

Here is the original video:

According to police, the accused, Vinod Thakor, a resident of Khodiyarnagar in Patan, was arrested by a team of Ahmedabad Crime Branch for allegedly circulating a video with “misleading content”. “On February 9, the Cyber Crime Cell and Crime Branch noticed a video uploaded by one Vinod Thakor Shankeshwar on Facebook where carts were being demolished in an anti-encroachment drive. The accused claimed that the action was taken by the BJP-led government against poor people ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump,” said an officer of Ahmedabad police.

“We booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 153 and 504 for Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot and intentional insult respectively and arrested him from his residence in Patan on Wednesday night,” the officer added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd