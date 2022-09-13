Kejriwal woos auto drivers, lawyers traders with three town halls in a day

Three town halls with promises tailored for the audience—Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal Monday pulled out all the stops on the first day of his state visit Monday in the run-up to the Gujarat assembly elections.

Kejriwal, who landed in Ahmedabad Sunday night, held dedicated town halls held for autorickshaw drivers, traders and lawyers Monday.

Addressing the town hall of auto rickshaw drivers, Kejriwal spoke about the “misuse of” IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) as an extortion tactic. He promised the drivers that he will give them “freedom from Section 188” in Gujarat, if voted to power.

Kejriwal vowed to adopt a similar approach in Gujarat as in Delhi where RTO officials visit residences to complete works such as renewal of licences, change of ownership and permits, “We will end all bribery, you won’t have to give a single paisa as a bribe. But for that, (our) government will have to be formed. Unless you give us power, how will we do all the work for you,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing a town hall of traders as part of his three-day election campaign stop in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal assured them that if voted to power, he will bring a VAT Amnesty scheme to resolve long-pending issues of VAT refunds. He also promised to work to ease GST regime in terms of compliance and rates, at state level, while also adding the party will raise the issue at the Centre.

With some traders complaining of the GST regime—in terms of rates as well as compliance—during the town hall interaction, Kejriwal said, “They have made it so tough, you’ve to pay so much to Chartered Accountants and despite that, some mistakes happen. There is a need to simplify this… And if you bring us to power in Gujarat, there will be three CMs from AAP and when three CMs raise their voice at the Centre, it strengthens (the airing of grievance). There is a need to rectify the rates as well as compliance.”

Noting that there is a Supreme Court order that states that decisions taken by the GST Council are not binding on states, Kejriwal added, “This creates a big opportunity. Frankly, we have not yet studied this order but there are wide implications—constitutional, legal, administrative—and we will study it. If an opportunity opens up, I want to assure Gujarat’s traders that we will sit with you and as you want the GST regime structured in Gujarat, will be followed.”

Commenting on the issue of non-payment upon sale of goods, Kejriwal said, “Half the traders falter because of not receiving payments. This is a huge issue. I have no immediate solution to this. But I want to sit with you to consider if a law can be made to ensure that people get their payments…And whatever law we bring here, we will implement the same in Delhi, in Punjab, and one day, in the whole country.”

Adding that several old refunds of GST and VAT are pending till this date, Kejriwal said, “The government does this intentionally. When they can’t bear their expenses they stop the refunds and the trader’s cash flow stops and cashflow is their lifeline. If we form the government, within six months, all your pending GST and VAT refunds will be resolved.”

Further wooing the traders, Kejriwal added the party will stop raids on traders and businesspersons. “When our government was formed (in Delhi), all raids were stopped. I was in income tax earlier. It’s not that all officers are corrupt, some are honest as well, but generally… More money goes in these officers’ pockets than what is seized. If you stop raids, this country’s traders will happily give money to the government. Give them a chance.”

At the last town hall for the day addressing lawyers, where advocates complained of attacks and non-enactment of an Advocates’ Protection Act as well as complaints in terms of neglect with no or paltry health insurance or death compensation, Kejriwal assured, “We will definitely enact the Advocates’ Protection Act and we will implement it effectively with appropriate police machinery as only a law isn’t enough (to deter attacks on lawyers).”