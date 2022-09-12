scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal vows quick resolution of pending GST refunds, VAT amnesty to Ahmedabad traders

Addressing a town hall in Ahmedabad as part of his three-day election campaign stop, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal promised traders a corruption-free administration and an end to various kinds of raids.

Arvind Kejriwal assured traders in Ahmedabad that if the party is voted to power in Gujarat, he will bring a VAT amnesty scheme to resolve long pending issues of VAT refunds. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal assured traders in Ahmedabad Monday that if the party is voted to power in Gujarat, he will bring a VAT amnesty scheme to resolve long pending issues of VAT refunds. Addressing a town hall of traders in the city as part of his three-day election campaign stop, Kejriwal said that he will work to ease the GST regime in terms of compliance and rates at the state level while adding that the party will raise the issue with the Centre as well.

Promising corruption-free administration and an end to various kinds of raids by the tax department and others, Kejriwal said, “Our first work will be to establish a fear-free environment in Gujarat. You need to conduct your trade fearlessly. I too am from a baniya (trader) family and I know how much tension they work under, always fearing raids by some agencies.”

With some traders complaining of the GST regime – in terms of rates as well as compliance – during the town hall interaction, Kejriwal said, “They have made it so tough, you have to pay so much to chartered accountants and despite that some mistake happens. There is a need to simplify this. We will simplify this at the Gujarat level and will also raise our voice against this at the central level. And if you bring us to power in Gujarat, there will be three CMs from AAP and when three CMs raise their voice at the Centre, it strengthens (the airing of grievance). There is a need to rectify the rates as well as compliance.”

Noting that there is a Supreme Court order which states that decisions taken by the GST Council are not binding on states, Kejriwal added, “This creates a big opportunity. Frankly, we have not yet studied this order but there are wide implications – constitutional, legal, administrative – and we will study it. If an opportunity opens up, I want to assure Gujarat’s traders that we will sit with you and as you want the GST regime structured in Gujarat, it will be followed.” 

Commenting on the issue of non-payment upon sale of goods, Kejriwal said, “Half the traders falter because of not receiving payments. This is a huge issue. I have no immediate solution to this. But I want to sit with you to consider if a law can be made to ensure that people get their payments… And whatever law we bring here, we will implement the same in Delhi, in Punjab, and one day in the whole country.”

Adding that several old refunds of GST and VAT remain pending till date, Kejriwal said, “The government does this intentionally. When they cannot bear their expenses they stop the refunds and the trader’s cash flow stops and cashflow is their lifeline. If we form the government, within six months, all your pending GST and VAT refunds will be resolved. There are several cases pertaining to VAT pending till this date, despite VAT ending years ago. We will sit with you to formulate a VAT amnesty scheme so that all old cases can be disposed of.” 

Further wooing traders, Kejriwal added that if brought to power, the party will stop raids on traders and businesspersons. “We will stop all raids, GST etc. No such raids happen in Delhi. When our government was made, all raids were stopped. I was in income tax earlier. It is not that all officers are corrupt, some are honest as well, but generally I have seen what tamasha goes on with respect to raids, with officers making their own settings. More money goes into these officers’ pockets than what is seized. If you stop raids, this country’s traders will happily give money to the government. Give them a chance.” 

With polls nearing, Kejriwal urged all to vote on the broom symbol of AAP and also for the traders to publicise the AAP through word-of-mouth, adding that “Ahmedabad is BJP’s epicentre. Now it is your responsibility that not even a single of the 16 seats should go to them.”

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 03:40:46 pm
India T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Live: A surprise pick on the cards for Rohit-Sharma led IND

