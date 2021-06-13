Kejriwal to visit Ahmedabad: AAP’s legal cell demands Covid relief for lawyers

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit Gujarat on June 14, primarily to inaugurate the state head office of the party and meet party leaders in the state ahead of 2022 Gujarat assembly elections.

The party is also likely to induct a senior journalist in its ranks on June 14, said party members on Saturday.

The day-long visit by Kejriwal will see him inaugurate the party’s Gujarat head office on Ashram road in Ahmedabad.

The AAP’s legal cell on Saturday held a press conference demanding pandemic relief for lawyers.

AAP Gujarat legal cell president advocate Pranav Thakkar said, “Since the past 16 months, nearly all courts have been closed… it has been printed in newspapers that 457 lawyers have had to deposit their Sanad (licence)… lawyers have turned to running pan shops, the situation has become this bad.”

“The Rupani government has decided to grant tax relief to the already rich hoteliers but there has been no relief for the lawyers – be it for their professional or property taxes. AAP has made a representation to the chief minister and law minister Pradipsinh Jadeja. One, that for the next two years property tax and professional tax, be it their residence or office —wherever they were working from— be exempted. Hotels and restaurants have been exempted from paying the fixed charge of electricity bills, and we are demanding a similar relief for lawyers for the period of two years.”

“Our third demand is life insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for family members of deceased lawyers. This is something that the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has provisioned at present. Fourth, mediclaim worth Rs 5 lakh covering the lawyer, their spouse and children, must be provisioned for Gujarat’s lawyers. Fifth demand is an Advocate Protection Act must be framed, passed by the Vidhan Sabha and brought into action, given the increased number of attacks on lawyers that we see nowadays,” Thakkar said.

“We will make representations to districts administration and give a week’s time to the government to fully or partly accept these demands. If no action is taken, our next step will be then that on June 21-22, we will go to the courts and run a signature campaign where lawyers supporting these demands can sign and subsequently on June 25 we will seek a meeting with the CM and law minister to make a representation.”