Kejriwal to arrive in Gujarat today, take part in ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Mehsana

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will arrive in the state on Sunday to take part in the Tiranga yatra and a roadshow where he will address people in Mehsana town.

Kejriwal is flying down to Ahmedabad as AAP’s three-week “Parivartan Yatra”, which started on May 15 is concluding.

State AAP chief Gopal Italia said Kejriwal will also address the public during the yatra.

According to AAP sources, this will be Kejriwal’s first visit to Mehsana—a BJP bastion. The visit comes at a time when Gujarat is heading to Assembly polls by the end of the year. Last month, Kejriwal visited Bharuch to attend a tribal rally. The roadshow in Mehsana will target the Patidar, Chaudhary and Thakor communities, said an official in AAP Gujarat.

“Arvind Kejriwal will be holding a mega roadshow ‘Tiranga Yatra’ covering Mehsana city on June 6. An official announcement will be made in this regard soon. Over 20,000 people are expected to attend the roadshow. He will also address the people and party workers at a public event later,” said an official of AAP Gujarat.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP had won five of the seven constituencies in Mehsana, while the Congress won two. Later, Unjha MLA Asha Patel—one of the two Congress MLAs—had resigned from the party and joined the BJP. She died in December last year.