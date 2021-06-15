Kejriwal is the creation of BJP, RSS, retorts Congress

As New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the Congress of being in BJP’s pockets in Gujarat, the state Congress hit back saying that the AAP leader and his party are creation of BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

Kejriwal in a press conference at Vallabh Sadan at Ashram road in Ahmedabad had said, “I have been told that Congress in Gujarat is in pockets of the BJP. Whenever BJP needs, Congress delivers. Only AAP can provide a credible alternative to the people of Gujarat who have seen one party rule for the past 27 years due to the partnership of BJP and Congress. (sic).”

Reacting to the statement made by Kejriwal of a third front in Gujarat, former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Arjun Modhwadia tweeted, “Veteran leaders like Chimanbhai Patel, Shankersinh Vaghela and Keshubhai Patel could not become an alternative to BJP then how will Delhi people become? Congress has and will be the alternative to BJP in Gujarat. Come let’s identify our strength and strengthen the Congress (sic).”

Modhwadia is currently one of the three front runners in Gujarat Congress for the post of GPCC president post ahead of 2022 assembly elections.

Explaining his tweet’s context, Modhwadia spoke to The Indian Express, “Kejriwal is the creation of RSS and BJP who had given birth to Anna andolan during the UPA rule. And this time they have come to Gujarat as B team of BJP to cut votes of Congress. I have written in my tweet that popular leaders like Chiman Bhai, Indulal Yagnik, Shankersinh Vaghela couldn’t sustain to be an alternative to BJP when they tried to form their individual parties. Later they had to go back to their original party of Congress or the BJP. The people of Gujarat have never welcomed any third front.”

Meanwhile, GPCC working president Hardik Patel issued a statement on Monday clarifying that rumours on social media of him joining the AAP is false and alleged the BJP of circulating it.

“I am surprised at the reports coming in from various media quarters that I am going to join the Aam Aadmi Party and become their face for the next elections in Gujarat. These reports are malicious in intent and have been released at the behest of BJP in order to create confusion among the Congress supporters and the wider Patidar Community.”

“I am the youngest working president in the 130+ year history of the Congress party. I joined the party with the sole aim of removing the anti farmer, anti worker and anti patidar BJP government from the state. Post 2014, after the tenure of Narendra Modi as CM, condition of all segments of society has worsened in Gujarat. As Working President, I will continue to fulfill all my responsibilities in the state to ensure that Congress comes to power in Gujarat in 2022. My leaders Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi ji have given leadership opportunity to many active youngsters across India and I am a living example of the same.”

“Anyone joining the fight against misgovernance of BJP is more than welcome in Gujarat, but it was the Congress which came very close to forming government last time in the state. People of Gujarat have seen the performance of Congress party in Government in neighboring states of Rajasthan and Maharashtra during these difficult times of Covid -19 and will choose us to responsibly lead the state post 2022 with the thumping majority (sic),” said Patel in a statement.