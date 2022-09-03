Kejriwal doubles down on freebies, makes promises to sarpanches if voted to power in Gujarat

During a Town Hall address in Gujarat’s Surendranagar Saturday, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Arvind Kejriwal said his party will continue to provide ‘freebies’ to the public. “The BJP can do whatever it wants about it,” Kejriwal said, while also appealing to BJP workers to join the AAP ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

At the Town Hall address to sarpanches and village computer entrepreneurs (VCEs), Kejriwal promised that if the AAP were voted to power, Rs 10 lakh will be provided to every panchayat from state government coffers. He also promised a fixed monthly salary of Rs 10,000 for sarpanches and Rs 20,000 for VCEs and added that these commitments will be fulfilled by February 28 next year. The AAP chief also stated that schools and mohalla clinics will be set up in every panchayat.

“Sarpanches don’t have funds and when you ask for funds from MLAs, district authorities, they ask for a commission. We will end this practice. We will fix the salary of sarpanches. Each sarpanch will get Rs 10,000 per month. I believe this is less, but it’s only a start which we will keep increasing later. Sarpanches should have funds to execute small works, so every panchayat will receive funds worth Rs 10 lakh directly from the state government… So now you won’t have to beg before an MLA or district authorities. And this will be done before February 28. The VCEs have to rely on commissions. They’ll be given a fixed monthly salary of Rs 20,000. This, too, shall be done before February 28.”

Kejriwal further said, “VCEs and sarpanches know every person in their village. So now you will have to ensure that each person votes for AAP. I’ve been told VCEs have their own association through which you all are connected, so put this message on your WhatsApp groups today, inform everyone and an eye must be kept whether they are working in their villages or not. Sarpanches, some of you must be affiliated with the BJP, too. I want to ask you what has the BJP done for you in the past 27 years? What have they given? Abuses, disrespect, humiliation – apart from this, did they give anything? Water, schools, electricity, hospital, did they give anything? I’ll make your electricity bill zero, make electricity available for 24 hours. We will open schools in every panchayat, regardless of how much we may have to spend. We will start mohalla clinics in every village. In Punjab, we have opened 100 clinics in 75 days. It’ll take time, but within 2-3 years every village in Punjab will have mohalla clinics.”

Appealing to sarpanches and VCEs, Kejriwal added, “What have BJP workers received? Tell them to ‘take money from the BJP but do AAP’s work’. We have to get all BJP workers, the ‘panna prabharis.’ We don’t want BJP leaders, let them remain in that party…”

Taking a dig at the BJP on the freebies and revdi debate, Kejriwal said, “They talk about freebies and revdi. They have imposed such high taxes on everything. They have put GST on cereals, milk, buttermilk, curd, honey, only air remains. In some days, they will put GST on air also. And they’re not using these taxes to make schools or hospitals or roads or electricity. They’re not spending on us. It’s going towards buying MLAs, to topple governments… They came to Delhi also. To buy 40 MLAs they offered Rs 800 crore. They said let’s topple Kejriwal’s government. They went to Manish Sisodia. They couldn’t buy even one MLA. Why? Because we are honest people. They talk about revdi yet their ministers get free electricity worth 4,000 units. Our public shouldn’t get even 300 units of free electricity? All these ministers’ kids study abroad. If I make good government schools for our public and provide free education, they say Kejriwal is distributing revdi. This is injustice. So we will give freebies, do what you want to do. You give your ministers freebies; we will give the public freebies.”