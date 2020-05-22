Keen to give more relaxations: Gujarat govt

Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said that there has been “a lot of improvement” regarding the crowding scenes witnessed on Monday. (Express photo/Javed Raja) Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said that there has been “a lot of improvement” regarding the crowding scenes witnessed on Monday. (Express photo/Javed Raja)

Claiming that people in Gujarat are following social distancing norms and wearing masks, the state government on Friday said that it was keen to give more relaxations in the coming days.

Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said that there has been “a lot of improvement” regarding the crowding scenes witnessed on Monday. “People are following social distancing norms and almost all of them are wearing masks… The government is keen to give more relaxations in the coming days,” Kumar said.

The official said that the shops selling essential items and services need not follow the “odd-even” rule which is applicable to other shops and can remain open everyday. “Similarly, petrol pumps on highways do not have to follow the 8 am-6 pm timings and can remain open for longer hours,” he said.

“The petrol pumps on highways can also remain open round-the-clock, as per necessity,” Kumar added.

Talking about Shramik trains, the official said that 699 trains carrying 10.13 lakh migrants have left Gujarat till Thursday. This is almost one third of the 31 lakh migrants across India who have travelled in Shramik trains to return to their native states since May 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd