Gujarat: PIL against ‘Kedarnath’ dismissed

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved against release of an upcoming Hindi movie “Kedarnath” on the ground that its content hurt religious sentiments.

While dismissing the PIL, the division bench led by acting Chief Justice Anant S Dave also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on the petitioner.

The PIL was filed by Prakash Rajput, president of International Hindu Sena, an organisation which claims to be working for “uplifting Hindu community”.

The petitioner had claimed that the movie, which is yet to be released, has contents which will hurt religious feelings of the Hindu community.

Calling the PIL a “publicity stunt”, the bench questioned the petitioner if he knew anything at all about Hindu scriptures.