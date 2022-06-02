Katheriya seeks apology from Hardik over ‘anti-social elements’ remarks

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Alpesh Katheriya Thursday sought an apology from Hardik Patel over his statement that “anti-social elements” were involved in damaging the public properties during the Patidar agitation in 2015.

Hardik had made the remarks in a press conference after joining the BJP in Gandhinagar.

Speaking about the loss due to damage to public properties during the agitation, Hardik had said, “Have I gone there and set it (the public properties) on fire? Those antisocial elements who have done it, action is being taken against them. Cases have also been registered against them.”

Taking objection to this statement of Hardik, Katheriya told The Indian Express, “We understand only one meaning of his statement, like those on whom cases were registered, were termed by him as antisocial elements. We want that Hardik Patel should come up and apologize in public. It was unexpected from Hardik Patel. We really condemn such statements.”

The Congress also accused him of Hardik of betraying the activists from Patidar community who took part during the 2015 reservation agitation through his remarks.

“You received unconditional support from people due to which you rose quickly. Today, you are calling your comrades from the agitation as anti-social elements. How fair is that,” Manish Doshi said.

On Thursday, as the Patidar leader joined BJP after quitting Congress, the latter accused him of failing to live up to the responsibilities given by the party.

In a press conference conference held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad on Thursday evening, Doshi said, “You say that you are joining BJP as a sepoy. Congress party made you a commander at such a young age. What did you do with the responsibility given by the Congress? To hide your own shortcomings you are levying false allegations against Congress party. The manner in which you have spoken malice about Congress as per a script given to you, only shows your mentality,,” said Doshi.

Patel had said that he is joining the BJP “as a sipahi(sepoy)” and had also accused senior Congress leaders of “hating Gujarat and Gujaratis.”

Hardik’s remarks drew furious reactions from BJP members too.

Surat Municipal Councilor from Ward No. 10, member of the Standing Committee in SMC and general secretary of Surat city Mahila Morcha of the BJP party Urvashi Patel posted comments on social media against Hardik’s statements.

In one of her posts, Urvashi mentioned in Gujarati, “He (Hardik) is the biggest and only anti-social element in Patidar community.”

“I come from Patidar samaj, and I strictly condemn the statements of Hardik Patel who said those who burnt buses were anti-social elements. He should confess before media persons that he is responsible for that… I will definitely not share the stage with him. I was not in the movement of PAAS, and I am also a Patidar daughter and wife,” Urvashi told The Indian Express.

Former General Secretary of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha Monil Thaker also wrote a post on his social media account targeting Hardik.

“I have been receiving calls from the BJP workers and they are all angry on him (Hardik). Once we stood against him during the movement and we faced the aggression and anger of PAAS members. Now time has come to accept a leader like Hardik Patel in the party. This is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Reacting to Hardik Patel joining BJP, Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat president Gopal Italia said in a press conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday, “This shows the extent to which BJP is scared that they are willing to take any person whether straight or crooked. Meanwhile, we will continue our work to bring change in Gujarat when it comes to issues such as education, employment, health, basic amenities among others…”

(With ENS, Ahmedabad)