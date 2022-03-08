Kathakar Morari Bapu donates Rs 1.25 crore to Indians in Ukraine

Expressing his condolences to those who have been affected by the Russian invasion in Ukraine, kathakar Morari Bapu raised a donation of Rs 1.25 crore to Indians and others affected in Ukraine.

On an appeal from Morari Bapu for a generous contribution to construct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, his trust received a staggering amount of Rs 19 crore, of what Rs 9 crore was donated by foreign devotees and philanthropists, a release issued from Chitrakut Dham in Talgajarda stated. London-based Lord Dollarbhai Popat and his son Pawan decided to allocate Rs 1.25 crore from the Ram Mandir donations to 10 different organisations, which are operating in Poland, Slovakia and Romania and are involved in various activities such as the evacuation of Ukraine war victims, providing them with shelter, food and medical facilities.

“In the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the amount is being utilised as per the requirement for the Indian victims and also for those belonging to other religions or castes. He has prayed for a speedy end to the conflict between the two countries and for those who have lost their lives in this tragic situation,” it added.