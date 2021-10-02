Kashmiri sufi singer to sing Vaishnav Jana bhajan on Gandhi Jayanti

As part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, Kashmiri sufi singer Gulzar Ahmed Ganai will sing famous Vaishnav Jana bhajans in Kashmiri while leading a yatra from Sabarmati Ashram.

On the occasion, three books – translations of Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography in Kashmiri and Bodo, and Gujarati translations of Mohabbat ka Paigam — a book on Vinoba Bhave’s dialogues in Kashmir in the 1950’s — into Gujarati will also be released, said a release by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust.

The release said Ganai’s yatra – between Ahmedabad and Junagadh and called ‘Narsinh se Gandhi Tak’ — has been organised by the voluntary organisation Vishwagram and will set off from the Ashram on Saturday evening.

It will end in Rajkot after passing through Bhavnagar, Babapur in Amreli and Junagadh. The yatra will be joined by noted personalities like socio-political activist Sudheendra Kulkarni, noted Gandhian Kumar Prashant and water conservationist Rajendra Singh.