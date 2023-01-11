Govt launches Karuna Abhiyan to treat bird injured by kite strings

For the treatment of birds injured by strings of kites during Uttarayan festival, the Gujarat government has launched Karuna Abhiyan since January 10 which will go on till January 20, said spokesperson of Gujarat government and senior minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday.

The Gujarat government has been running the campaign since 2017, under which so far over 70,000 birds have been treated, said an official release.

Patel said that under the campaign, control rooms will be made functional at taluka levels by the forest department. Moreover, 333 voluntary organisations across 33 districts of the state have joined the campaign this year.

As many as 865 bird centers have been set up in the state and more than 750 doctors and 8,000 volunteers are providing their services under the campaign to save birds.

The government has also announced a WhatsApp number (83200-02000) from which details of district-wise bird treating centers will be available.

Patel also made an appeal to the people not to use Chinese or nylon strings to fly kites. He also requested people not to fly kites before 9 am and after 5 pm.