Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Kartikeya Sarabhai appointed Sabarmati trust chairperson

SAPMT on Monday passed a resolution unanimously agreeing to appoint Sarabhai the chairperson.

Sarabhai has been a trustee of SAPMT since 1974, and is also chairperson of the standing committee of the trust. (Image: Wikipedia)

Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), which manages Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram, appointed trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai chairperson of the trust. Late Ela Bhatt, who breathed her last on November 2, had held the chairperson position from July 2014 until her death.

SAPMT on Monday passed a resolution unanimously agreeing to appoint Sarabhai the chairperson. Sarabhai has been a trustee of SAPMT since 1974, and is also chairperson of the standing committee of the trust.

Currently, the area for visitors known as the Ashram is about 3 acres on which stands Hriday Kunj, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917 to 1930. It also houses the museum designed by Charles Correa.

The central government and the Gujarat government are currently redeveloping the Gandhi Ashram over an area of 55 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 03:59:51 am
