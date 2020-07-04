Ahmedabad: Karni Sena leader booked for rioting, assault on women

Police said that as per the victim, the attack was allegedly due to the issue of locking up of gates of the society in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Police said that as per the victim, the attack was allegedly due to the issue of locking up of gates of the society in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

More than two dozen people, including a local leader of the Karni Sena, have been booked for rioting, assault and outraging the modesty of women at a residential society in Naroda of Ahmedabad.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday when a group of 20-25 people allegedly belonging to Karni Sena arrived and assaulted 4-5 persons of a family using sticks and rods.

Police said that as per the victim, the attack was allegedly due to the issue of locking up of gates of the society in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Right outside our society is a market complex where there are eight shops on the ground floor and five flats on the first floor. The flats are connected to our society through a ladder and people residing in these flats use the medium to commute. Due to coronavirus pandemic, we keep the main gate of the society locked to restrict entry of people from outside,” said the complainant in the first information report lodged at Naroda police station on Friday night.

“I received a call from one Rahul Singh Rajput on July 2 where he identified himself as Ahmedabad president of Karni Sena. He asked me to open the main gate saying that Marwari community people who own shops in the market complex are having difficulty commuting as the main gate is locked and also threatened me with dire consequences. Around 11 pm on the same day, 20-25 people reached our society gate shouting slogans of ‘Jai Karni Sena’ and attacked my wife, daughter and two other women of our society. They not only beat them but also molested them by tearing their clothes,” he added.

Taking cognizance in the case, police have booked Rahul Singh Rajput, and three others and 20-25 unidentified people under Indian penal code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (unlawful assembly with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 323 (assault), 354 (assault to outrage modesty of women) and 294B (obscenity) 427 (mischief) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous means). While Rahul has been identified as the Ahmedabad president of Karni Sena by the police, the other three named accused are residents of the flats at the market complex near the society.

“We have detained six persons till now in the case. The search of Rahul Singh Rajput is underway and our probe is going on,” said JG Patel, in charge officer, Naroda police station.

