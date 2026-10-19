FIR against Surat firm after 6-year-old bridge found unsafe in Narmada district 

The Roads and Buildings Department has registered an FIR against a Surat-based contractor over alleged substandard work on a bridge built over the Karjan River in Narmada district, said an official release from the state government on Sunday.

The government has also initiated departmental proceedings against the officials responsible.

The FIR was registered at the Rajpipla Police Station on Sunday against Royal Infra Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

The bridge, which is crucial for connectivity in and around Rajpipla and Ramgadh, was found to have several construction-related defects, raising concerns about its safety for public use.

As per the release, the Department had awarded the bridge construction contract to Royal Infra in 2018-19 at a tender cost of Rs 10.71 crore. The bridge’s construction commenced on September 15, 2018, and was completed on August 14, 2020.