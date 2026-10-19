FIR against Surat firm after 6-year-old bridge found unsafe in Narmada district 

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The Roads and Buildings Department has registered an FIR against a Surat-based contractor over alleged substandard work on a bridge built over the Karjan River in Narmada district, said an official release from the state government on Sunday.
The government has also initiated departmental proceedings against the officials responsible.
The FIR was registered at the Rajpipla Police Station on Sunday against Royal Infra Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
The bridge, which is crucial for connectivity in and around Rajpipla and Ramgadh, was found to have several construction-related defects, raising concerns about its safety for public use.
As per the release, the Department had awarded the bridge construction contract to Royal Infra in 2018-19 at a tender cost of Rs 10.71 crore. The bridge’s construction commenced on September 15, 2018, and was completed on August 14, 2020.
However, during an inspection of the bridge, several critical deficiencies were detected in its construction, compelling the authorities to suspend traffic movement on it.
The release stated, “During an inspection, officials noticed settlement in one of the bridge’s foundations. Following this discovery, the Quality Control Division was directed to conduct a comprehensive inspection and assessment of the entire structure.”
“The subsequent investigation revealed additional defects on other parts of the bridge. As the structure was found unsuitable and unsafe for vehicular traffic, authorities were compelled to suspend traffic movement on the bridge,” the release added.
While ordering the registration of an FIR against the contractor firm and its office bearers, CM Patel also ordered departmental action against its officials and employees for negligence. This action will be initiated against the responsible officials of the state government under the provisions of the Gujarat State Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1971.