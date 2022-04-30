Kapadvanj gangrape: 3 get death sentence

The sessions court at Kapadvanj in Kheda district Friday sentenced to death three accused for gangraping a 30-year-old woman, who was found murdered in a field in the Nirmali area of Kapadvanj on October 28, 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge V P Agrawal of Kapadvanj sessions court upheld the prosecution case against the accused under the Indian Penal Code Sections for murder (302), gangrape [376(D)], abduction (364), causing disappearance of evidence (201), and crime committed in presence of abettor (114), as it convicted the three accused—Bhala Devipujak, Jayanti Vadi and Kankudiya Vadi.

The prosecution examined 26 witnesses and presented 45 documentary evidence before the court. According to the police case, the victim was known to one of the three accused. The accused had abducted the victim on a motorcycle and taken her to a deserted field, where they raped her. The prosecution case contended that the accused later strangulated the victim and threw her body in a field before fleeing.

“The court has considered the medical and technical evidence produced before it and has awarded punishments under various sections of the case—five years rigorous imprisonment for abduction along with a fine of Rs 5000, rigorous imprisonment for life for gangrape, three years rigorous imprisonment for destroying evidence, and common offence each, along with a fine of Rs 5,000 and capital punishment for murder. This is a historic verdict and an example of justice being delivered in a heinous crime,” said Public Prosecutor Minesh Patel.