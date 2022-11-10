Kanu Desai, 2 Congress MLAs among 54 who filed nominations

A total of 54 nominations were filed for Gujarat Assembly elections Thursday which included eight candidates from the Congress.

Congress MLA from Una Punja Vansh filed his nomination from the sitting seat.

Finance Minister and BJP candidate Kanu Desai also filed his nomination from Pardi seat in South Gujarat

Vansh, a sitting MLA has filed his nominations ahead of him being declared as a candidate from the seat. Puna Gamit is another sitting MLA and Congress candidate who also filed nominations from Vyara before the party’s official declaration.

Bharat Solanki from Gandhidham, Nathabhai Odedara from Kutiyana, and Kanu Kalsaria from Mahuva are other Congress candidates who filed their nomination papers.

Apart from the two national parties, six candidates from Aam Aadmi Party also filed their nominations.

Samir Naik from Bharatiya Tribal Party filed his nomination from Nizar seat in South Gujarat.

While 53 nominations were filed for Phase-1 of polls on December 1, one nomination was filed for Phase-2 of polls on December 5.