scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Kanu Desai, 2 Congress MLAs among 54 who filed nominations

Finance Minister and BJP candidate Kanu Desai also filed his nomination from Pardi seat in South Gujarat

Apart from the two national parties, six candidates from Aam Aadmi Party also filed their nominations. (Representational/File)

A total of 54 nominations were filed for Gujarat Assembly elections Thursday which included eight candidates from the Congress.

Congress MLA from Una Punja Vansh filed his nomination from the sitting seat.

Finance Minister and BJP candidate Kanu Desai also filed his nomination from Pardi seat in South Gujarat

Vansh, a sitting MLA has filed his nominations ahead of him being declared as a candidate from the seat. Puna Gamit is another sitting MLA and Congress candidate who also filed nominations from Vyara before the party’s official declaration.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front

Bharat Solanki from Gandhidham, Nathabhai Odedara from Kutiyana, and Kanu Kalsaria from Mahuva are other Congress candidates who filed their nomination papers.

Apart from the two national parties, six candidates from Aam Aadmi Party also filed their nominations.

Samir Naik from Bharatiya Tribal Party filed his nomination from Nizar seat in South Gujarat.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

While 53 nominations were filed for Phase-1 of polls on December 1, one nomination was filed for Phase-2 of polls on December 5.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 11:44:52 pm
Next Story

This Sunday, it’s 152/0 vs 170/0: PAK PM Shehbaz Sharif takes a dig at India

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement